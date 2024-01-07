Update on LA Knight's condition after getting busted open on SmackDown - Reports

On this week's SmackDown, LA Knight took on Randy Orton and AJ Styles for a chance to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. Unfortunately for Knight, he was busted open during the bout.

Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles have had a score to settle with The Bloodline for some time now. The Viper blames The Bloodline for putting him on the shelf for almost two years. On the other hand, Styles was taken out by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in the build to WWE Fastlane in October 2023.

The Megastar replaced Styles at the premium live event and teamed up with John Cena to defeat Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. Knight then went on to face Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel, where he failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief thanks to interference by The Bloodline.

The main event of this week's SmackDown to decide Roman Reigns' next challenger had an anticlimactic finish. Each superstar looked close to winning a chance to face The Tribal Chief, but in the end, The Bloodline ambushed all three contenders.

During the match, The Megastar was accidentally busted open. Fightful Select reports that the SmackDown star was doing fine following the bout.

Will LA Knight compete at the 2024 Royal Rumble?

The main event of WWE SmackDown ended in chaos. Roman Reigns laid out Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles with the help of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Reigns was celebrating that he ruined Nick Aldis' plans of finding his next challenger when the WWE SmackDown General Manager let Paul Heyman know who The Tribal Chief would defend his title against at the premium live event later this month.

Nick Aldis told Heyman that Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against all three contenders in a Fatal Four Way match at the Royal Rumble.

Can Roman Reigns overcome one of the biggest challenges yet at Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

