Major update on WWE controversy with El Grande Americano

The WWE Universe is buzzing over El Grande Americano today. A major twist has been revealed after a recent mainstream controversy threatened the masked superstar's future. A key update on Americano was also released today to coincide with another significant event with interesting plans on the horizon.

Chad Gable won his first-ever Showcase of Immortals singles match at WrestleMania 41, but as El Grande Americano. The American Made leader has gained momentum with his masked Lucha Libre gimmick as of late, defeating Rey Fenix on The Grandest Stage of Them All, then dethroning Dragon Lee of the WWE Speed Championship earlier today. This comes as Gable is set for a major run with AAA under the new partnership with World Wrestling Entertainment.

Controversy found El Grande Americano last month when WWE initially announced him as hailing from the Gulf of America, not the Gulf of Mexico. This was controversial to some, as President Trump gave the 218,000-square-mile oceanic basin the more patriotic name in January. Fan backlash to Alicia Taylor's ring introduction led to officials changing the hometown back to the Gulf of Mexico. A backstage "screw-up" led to an El Grande mishap at WrestleMania, but the high-flyer is again from the Gulf of America.

Chad Gable's alter ego is an official WWE Superstar as of today. Officials moved forward with the Americano character by giving him a profile page on the RAW roster. The bio names the Gulf of America as El Grande's home, and seems to date him as being older than the 39-year-old Olympian.

"El Grande Americano is back to reclaim his title as the greatest luchador of all time. Hailing from the Gulf of America, El Grande Americano quickly rose to the top of the industry and was the face of lucha libre for decades, but he was later blackballed by his jealous enemies. Or so he claims. El Grande Americano disappeared without a trace but has now returned to bring glory and honor back to the sport he loves," reads the official bio.

El Grande Americano's social media handles are also being pushed more following the big win on Speed. Master Gable's Lucha side can be found on X and Instagram at @Americano_WWE.

Chad Gable and El Grande Americano set for WWE RAW

World Wrestling Entertainment will return to the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY, for Monday's RAW on Netflix. This will be the post-Backlash episode, with less than two weeks until SNME 39.

Chad Gable and his El Grande Americano alter-ego are set for next week's RAW. Gable is set to lead American Made as the Creed Brothers face the War Raiders in tag team action. The winner will earn a future shot at World Tag Team Champions The New Day, which could align with Gable's mission to have the faction win championship gold.

Officials have also confirmed AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor for RAW, along with Giulia and Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. Jey Uso, Dominik Mysterio, Gunther, Penta, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and Liv Morgan are also advertised.

