WWE backstage botch leads to controversy at WrestleMania 41 - Reports

WWE presented its most successful WrestleMania event ever last weekend in Las Vegas. The 41st edition of the annual extravaganza featured 14 matches with multiple title changes, swerves, returns, and debuts. However, most wrestling events come with at least one botch, and sources have provided an update on one of the mix-ups from Allegiant Stadium.

Night One of WrestleMania 41 was exciting from bell to bell. Jey Uso dethroned Gunther of the World Heavyweight Championship to start the night, while The New Day and Jacob Fatu also won gold. Jade Cargill, El Grande Americano, Tiffany Stratton, and Seth Rollins secured victories. The fifth match of the seven-bout card saw Chad Gable's masked alter-ego defeat Rey Fenix in just under 8 minutes. One-half of The Lucha Bros made his WrestleMania debut after Rey Mysterio was injured.

El Grande was the subject of some controversy this month after WWE announced him from the Gulf of America initially, not the Gulf of Mexico. This was controversial to some as the 218,000-square mile oceanic basin was re-named by President Trump in January. The Wrestling Observer pointed to how fan backlash following Alicia Taylor's recent introduction of Americano led to officials changing his hometown back to the Gulf of Mexico.

Taylor was supposed to announce El Grande Americano as being from the Gulf of Mexico at WrestleMania, but she said America instead. The Observer added that sources confirmed this was a mistake, which led to Michael Cole making the quick correction on commentary as Pat McAfee chimed in.

WWE officials did make the ruling last week, and the mentions were changed. However, sources noted that there was an apparent "screw-up" where Taylor was given dated info ahead of Fenix vs. Americano.

Chad Gable and WWE stars in new Hulk Hogan beer ad

Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer brand has featured more WWE Superstars in its latest commercials. American Made's Chad Gable, Ivy Nile, and The Creed Brothers can be seen below in the commercial just released this week.

The Hulkster's beer brand signed a sponsorship deal with World Wrestling Entertainment earlier this year. It remains to be seen when Hogan might return to WWE TV after he was booed on the RAW Netflix premiere.

