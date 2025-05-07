Major WWE and AAA plans for El Grande Americano potentially spoiled

The WWE career of El Grande Americano is becoming more than most people ever imagined. Chad Gable, in his masked gimmick, defeated Rey Fenix at WrestleMania 41 and dethroned Dragon Lee of the WWE Speed Championship earlier today. As the company prepares to create more wrestling history with Mexico's AAA promotion, a familiar face has just revealed potential major spoilers.

Master Gable is making a name as El Grande Americano. The American Made leader is pulling double duty right now as the lucha libre storyline surrounding his masked Superstar is catching on with the WWE Universe. Rumors and speculation on potential plans for Americano have picked up in recent weeks as World Wrestling Entertainment's partnership with AAA moves forward.

Chad Gable's alter-ego may become a dual champion soon. Veteran wrestler Konnan returned to AAA a third time in 2018 and has been its booker, but will remain with creative post-acquisition. On his latest Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan responded to co-host Disco Inferno saying he hopes El Grande Americano wins the AAA Mega Championship from Alberto Del Rio at TripleMania Regia.

"OK. I can't say. So, but let's just say... [interrupted] ...I can't say until the card comes out," Konnan said. [From 00:44 to 00:56]

Disco continued on about El Grande Americano, joking at how officials named a wrestler after a Starbucks drink. The four-time WCW champion then asked Konnan if the new Speed Champion would be an "intricate" part of AAA.

"I believe so," Konnan said. [From 1:01 to 1:02]

Officials have confirmed Los Garza for TripleMania Regia on June 15 in Monterrey, Mexico, and more Superstars will be announced soon. TNA stars will also be booked for the event, and the AAA roster will be there, including Del Rio and JBL.

Triple H congratulates new WWE Speed Champion

Chad Gable became World Wrestling Entertainment's new Speed Champion earlier today as El Grande Americano defeated Dragon Lee during the new episode on X. Triple H took to X to react to the win but did not include one of his signature backstage photos.

"A huge win for El Grande Americano for his first singles championship. I'm sure Chad Gable is smiling somewhere... #WWESpeed," Triple H wrote.

Lee's first reign as Speed Champion ended at 168 days. He dethroned Andrade in November and since then retained twice: once over Gable and once over Ivar.

