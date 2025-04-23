Potential spoiler on secondary WWE championship involved in major RAW storyline

WWE currently has 19 championships for superstars and developmental talents to fight for. RAW and SmackDown claim 10 of those titles, six belong to NXT, and three others are shared by the rosters. Furthermore, two WWE ID Championships will hit the indies soon. Now, there are increased rumors and speculation about a top storyline on the red brand potentially receiving a championship twist.

Ad

El Grande Americano made his WrestleMania debut this past Sunday, defeating Rey Fenix in an entertainment contest. The former AEW star also made his 'Mania debut as he replaced Rey Mysterio, who suffered an injury. This was also Chad Gable's first singles match on The Grandest Stage of Them All, and a continuation of the Olympian's intriguing lucha libre-centered storyline, which has The LWO battling American Made. Now, it appears the WWE Speed Championship is being incorporated into the storyline with a potential showdown on the horizon.

Ad

Trending

Gable's masked alter-ego has conquered one-half of The Viking Raiders to advance in his Speed debut. Today's episode on X/Twitter saw El Grande defeat Erik in a first-round match, nailing the diving headbutt for the pin with 42 seconds left on the three-minute clock.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Officials have confirmed Americano vs. Alex Shelley for next Wednesday's semi-final Speed episode. Shelley defeated Wes Lee in the opening round. The former TNA star has never faced Gable or Americano, so this will be another first-time-ever match brought to the WWE Universe by Speed.

Grande or Shelley will challenge Dragon Lee for the Speed Championship on the finals episode airing May 2 or May 9. The RAW Superstar dethroned Andrade last November and has retained over Chad and Ivar.

Ad

Grande vs. Dragon in the finals could provide a big twist to Gable's lucha libre storyline on the red brand.

Triple H reacts to El Grande Americano at WWE WrestleMania 41

Triple H has been high-up on Chad Gable for some time, and now it appears he's a fan of El Grande Americano. The Chief Content Officer took to X/Twitter after Grande's WrestleMania debut win over Rey Fenix, and used just one hashtag to get his point across.

Ad

"#Undeniable," Triple H wrote.

Expand Tweet

The Game also had praise for Fenix. Triple H called Rey's 'Mania debut "incredible," and said the former AEW star is just getting started.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More