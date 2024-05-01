Major stipulation, impromptu title match & more - 4 last-minute changes Triple H can make to Backlash 2024

This coming Saturday, WWE will head to Lyon, France, for Backlash 2024, the Stamford-based promotion's first premium live event post-WrestleMania XL. Since the company has officially entered into a new era, Backlash France will be crucial in setting up future feuds and storylines, especially for the coming months.

As of the time of writing, only a few matches have been announced for the upcoming premium live event. The top bouts will see Cody Rhodes have his first Undisputed WWE Championship defense against AJ Styles. World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest will also defend his belt against Jey Uso.

With a questionable build, the card currently lacks much interest. Additionally, many of the top superstars have not been confirmed for the show, resulting in a serious deficit of star power.

Considering the aforementioned observations, fans can expect Triple H to add a few last-minute swerves to bolster the card. On that note, let's look at four last-minute changes The Game can make to Backlash 2024.

#4. Damian Priest walks into Backlash France all alone

One of the most compelling narratives brewing on Monday Night RAW features internal rumblings and escalating tension within The Judgment Day. The fearsome faction ruled the red brand for the last two years but has recently entered a fragile state.

World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest has ensured his stablemates, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh, that they needed him more than he required their assistance. In Priest's defense, he won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL without The Judgment Day running interference.

On RAW, Priest was again seen frustrated with his team's loss in the main event as Jey Uso clinched an important victory. The Punisher feels that his friends are a liability, and thus, he may choose to walk into Backlash 2024 alone.

This would add another layer to the brewing tension within the heel faction. If Priest can defeat Jey Uso on his own accord, he may have to reconsider his allies.

#3. The Bloodline takes on Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match

Just when it seemed like The Bloodline had crumbled at WrestleMania XL, Solo Sikoa took the faction in a different direction. Against the directives of Paul Heyman, The Enforcer, acting as the Tribal Heir, expelled Jimmy Uso from the group and added Tama Tonga as his replacement.

The Sikoa-Tonga duo has been menacing. Upon taking out Jimmy Uso from the equation, they turned their attention towards Kevin Owens, who was on the receiving end of a vicious assault that left him busted open.

Fortunately, KO found a valuable ally in Randy Orton who helped even the odds against The Bloodline. Considering the violent and physical nature of the men involved, Triple H should add a No Holds Barred stipulation to their upcoming tag team match at Backlash France.

Not only would it lead to an entertaining, spot-fest, the stipulation would open up several possibilities. Jimmy Uso could return to take revenge or Sikoa could enlist a new ally into his group.

#2. Braun Strowman announces an open challenge

Monday Night RAW received a 'monstrous' pick as Braun Strowman returned to the red brand on Night Two of the 2024 WWE Draft. The Monster Among Men took the fight to Logan Paul and The Judgment Day, saving Jey Uso from an assault.

The former Universal Champion would want to send a major statement to the locker room moving forward. Strowman's path of wreckage could continue in Lyon, France, where he could issue an open challenge to any daring superstar.

To attract viewers, the challenge could be announced on social media before Backlash. If he receives a challenge from any superstar, Strowman can then comfortably run over his opponent to build momentum.

#1. Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bronson Reed vs. Chad Gable is announced for Backlash 2024

The most striking feature of the current Backlash card is the surprising lack of representation of the red brand. RAW has only one match confirmed for the upcoming premium live event with Damian Priest taking on Jey Uso. Considering it is WWE's flagship show, Triple H should remedy the situation.

The Intercontinental Championship scene is incredibly competitive and entertaining. Chad Gable, a long-time fan-favorite, turned against Sami Zayn and assaulted him in front of his family. "Big" Bronson Reed pointed out Zayn's hypocrisy and inserted himself into the mix.

Gable and Reed are obsessed with winning the Intercontinental Championship. Zayn, who is a fighting champion, is not willing to let go of his title so easily. This rivalry has considerable heat and warrants a spot on the card.

Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed will steal the show at Backlash 2024, and Triple H should give them a chance to compete at the upcoming premium live event in Lyon, France.