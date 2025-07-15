  • home icon
  Major Triple H booking mistake to cause former world champion to leave WWE? Analyzing the possibility

Major Triple H booking mistake to cause former world champion to leave WWE? Analyzing the possibility

By Ken
Published Jul 15, 2025 06:51 GMT
Triple H
Triple H's decision could have major ramifications in WWE [Credit: WWE.com]

WWE SummerSlam is right around the corner. The massive premium live event will be the first-ever two-night edition of the Biggest Party of the Summer. Triple H is already looking to book a strong card.

With that being said, one booking decision The Game and the creative team made on WWE RAW in the build-up to SummerSlam could have an unfortunate consequence. Triple H's booking mistake could cause Bayley to ultimately leave the company.

The Role Model went one-on-one with Lyra Valkyria on Monday Night RAW. The winner of the bout would go on to SummerSlam to challenge Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. In the end, Lyra defeated Bayley in a Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match to stand tall. This was great for Lyra, but bad for Bayley.

Now, there is a very real chance that Bayley will miss the SummerSlam PLE. Given Bayley's status as a former WWE Women's Champion, this is definitely far from ideal. Additionally, the show being two nights should mean that there is a role for her.

Yet, despite that, there is no obvious spot for Bayley now. There is a very real chance that the former champion will be left off the card. If she is, it could be enough to have Bayley leave the company once she's contractually allowed to do so. This isn't just because of one incident, however.

Bayley was left off WWE WrestleMania and she was seemingly not happy

If Bayley just missed SummerSlam, it likely wouldn't be the end of the world. Sometimes talent will miss a show. In the case of Bayley, however, there have been issues that could lead to missing SummerSlam being the final straw.

The Role Model has long expressed her frustration with not always being used in marketing. She routinely posted advertisements on social media that didn't feature her for shows she was on and mocked them. While she always acts playful, there is likely real resentment there.

As a result, Bayley then being removed from WWE WrestleMania 41 earlier this year was a massive blow. Not only was The Role Model frustrated with marketing, but she was seemingly quite upset with being kept off of the biggest show of the year.

Upon later returning to WWE television, Bayley, in character, spoke about how much of a blow it was to miss WrestleMania. Despite being a promo, there were likely real frustrations used for the sake of the segment. Now, if she is also missing SummerSlam, those frustrations might boil over, and her time in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut may be coming to an end.

Ken

Ken

Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.

He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.

He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.

Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
