Major wrestling personality to make WWE comeback at WrestleMania 40 after 5 years? Analyzing the likelihood

WWE is continuing to build momentum ahead of WrestleMania 40. The sports entertainment juggernaut recently finalized a multi-billion dollar deal with Netflix. RAW will be moving to the streaming giant next year as part of the undertaking. Moreover, the company’s Premium Live Events will also make it to Netflix in 2025.

Moreover, The Rock became part of TKO’s Board of Directors on Tuesday. The Great One also dropped another tease for a potential match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Rock versus Reigns can potentially be the biggest Mania headliner of all time. Hypothetically, if the match goes down in April, could it feature a major wrestling personality on commentary?

The person in question is none other than Jim Ross. The WWE Hall of Famer recently revealed on his Grilling Jr. podcast that his contract with AEW is set to expire on February 14. That said, he’s excited about possibly calling Sting’s final pro wrestling match at Revolution 2024.

"I mentioned it to Tony Khan. He loved the idea. My problem is not that. My problem is my contract is up February 14th, which I've mentioned ad nauseam... that event is in March. So we gotta take care of some business and I'm sure that we will. I feel good about where I'm headed with Tony and AEW. I'd love to have something to announce before the 14th, if possible," said Ross.

With Triple H at the helm of WWE’s creative direction, JR could return to the company he was a major part of for many years. We may see the legendary commentator call The Rock versus Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

When was Jim Ross’s final WWE appearance?

Jim Ross’s last WWE appearance transpired five years ago. The Hall of Famer was part of the pre-show panel for the Greatest Royal Rumble on April 27, 2018. He didn’t elect to renew his contract and left the company on March 27, 2019.

He initially signed a three-year deal with AEW the following month. He initially called matches on Dynamite full-time while doing part-time commentary for Rampage. He switched roles with Taz, who became a full-time commentator for Dynamite in June 2022.

Ross currently offers his analysis on Collision for the show’s second hour.

