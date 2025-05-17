Major WWE brand change, new stable with real-life Bloodline member? - 4 Directions for Nia Jax after her loss on SmackDown

WWE had some absolute bangers on Friday Night SmackDown last night. Aleister Black vs. Carmelo Hayes delivered beyond even last week's bout, Fraxiom and DIY put on a banger, and JC Mateo vs. LA Knight was a blast.

Arguably, the best match of the night, however, was the bout between Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton. The friends turned enemies had a fantastic contest over the WWE Women's Championship, and both women stepped it up and put it all on the line.

In the end, Nia Jax ultimately lost to Tiffany Stratton. She attempted to use a steel chair while the referee was distracted. Tiffany dropkicked the chair back into Jax's face and went on to hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the win.

Now that Nia's attempt to regain the world title failed, what is next for the Samoan superstar? This article will take a look at four possible directions for Jax, including an all-female Bloodline, time away, and beyond.

Below are four directions for Nia Jax after her loss on WWE SmackDown.

#4. She could take some time away from WWE

The match between Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton was a hard-hitting affair. The two put it all on the line for the WWE Women's Championship and put on something special. Unfortunately, the physicality also led to Nia getting hurt.

When Tiffany hit the dropkick into the chair, the weapon smashed into Nia's face. While this is a fairly standard spot in pro wrestling, in fact, RVD routinely did it, this time the move backfired and busted Nia wide open. She was pouring blood from her head as the match quickly ended.

It isn't clear if WWE officials will need Nia to take time off from the legitimate injury or not. It's also unclearif she required staples or if there were any symptoms of a concussion, apart from being busted open. However, there is a very real chance that the dominant Jax could take a break from television for awhile to recover.

#3. Nia Jax could leave SmackDown for Monday Night RAW

Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton killed it on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, but the fact that the powerhouse lost so definitively might mean one key thing: she won't be in the world title picture on the blue brand in the foreseeable future. As a result, it might be best for Jax to move to RAW.

If she does move to WWE RAW, there are some obvious moves. Nia could challenge IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship. Given her size and power, Jax is always a threat to any champion, and IYO is certainly no exception in this regard.

Perhaps more interestingly, Nia could challenge Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. They had a great match last year for the Queen of the Ring crown, but now there could be championship gold on the line instead.

#2. She could form a female Bloodline with Naomi and The Tonga Twins

The Tonga Twins are an indie tag team best known for their work in WOW: Women of Wrestling. While in that company, the two won the WOW Tag Team Titles. The two have since departed, and rumors constantly persist that they could be WWE-bound.

Naomi is a real-life member of The Bloodline due to her marriage to Jimmy Uso. Not only is the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion part of the family, but she and Nia have had a few interesting segments on television as of late.

Some believe that these segments point to the two uniting on television. In what could be even better, Nia could unite with Naomi and The Tonga Twins if they sign with the company. From there, this female version of The Bloodline could run roughshod over the blue brand.

#1. Nia could feud with Zelina Vega over the Women's United States Title

Zelina Vega is the WWE Women's United States Champion. She won the title by defeating Chelsea Green in singles competition on Friday Night SmackDown several weeks ago.

This is Zelina's first-ever singles championship in World Wrestling Entertainment. While she previously won the Queen's Crown tournament and the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, singles gold had eluded her for years. Now, however, Vega has finally received her moment in the sun.

That moment could be short-lived, however. Following Nia's defeat at the hands of Tiffany Stratton, she could challenge Zelina Vega for the Women's United States Championship. Given their size difference, it would be tough for Vega to defeat Jax. Still, it isn't impossible by any means. The bout would be intriguing to see if David could overcome Goliath.

