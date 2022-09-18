The upcoming episode of RAW will be WWE's first stop since it was announced that Roman Reigns would take on Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on November 5th.

Reigns isn't scheduled to defend his Championship at Extreme Rules next month, which means that the focus can now be put on this match in around six weeks.

This week's episode of RAW could include some of the buildups for the event as well as title changes and some interesting swerve.

#5. Sasha Banks will return to help Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio has the odds stacked against him at the moment and with The Judgment Day being able to enjoy the four-on-one numbers game, it seems nearly impossible for Mysterio to ever come out on top. Whilst Beth Phoenix and Edge were seen as his allies at one point, the recent attack on The Rated-R Superstar has meant that Edge could be sidelined for a while and Mysterio is now alone.

One superstar who is a huge fan of Rey Mysterio and could make her WWE return in order to get even with Rhea Ripley is Sasha Banks.

If Mysterio can find an ally in Banks then he may finally be able to fight back against the group that has taken his son and set up a match for Extreme Rules next month.

#4. Bayley vs Bianca Belair gets a surprising stipulation

Finally, Bianca Belair and Bayley look set to battle one-on-one at Extreme Rules, but clearly the match needs a stipulation. Since the SmackDown Women's Championship match is set to have the Extreme Rules stipulation added, then it could be that these two women are forced to collide inside a steel cage or even a Lumberjill match, which could then prevent interference from their own stables.

With around three weeks to go until Extreme Rules, the stipulation for the match could be revealed this week on RAW.

#3. Braun Strowman vs Omos will begin ahead of WWE Extreme Rules

Braun Strowman has been freely attacking much smaller tag team superstars since he made his return a few weeks ago and the only man who has stepped up to him is Otis. Strowman fought Otis off this past week on SmackDown which means that another giant could be free to step up to him this week on RAW.

Omos has taken on enhancement talent in recent weeks but it could finally be time for the company to set up a career-defining match for him against Braun Strowman but it would mean that he would have have to be the face.

If Strowman looked to attack the tag team division tomorrow night then it would be interesting to see if Omos makes the save and their future fued is then teased.

#2. Seth Rollins wins the United States Championship

It has been years since Seth Rollins held a Championship in WWE, something that Rollins is definitely aware of. On the upcoming edition of RAW, he will be handed the chance to become United States Champion when he takes on Bobby Lashley, knowing full well that Matt Riddle could be lurking in the shadows.

Matt Riddle himself is a former United States Champion, but it's too predictable for him to cost Rollins the match. It would be much more of a surprise if Rollins was able to win the Championship and then push forward into a new feud with Lashley heading into Extreme Rules, since Rollins has already defeated Riddle several times.

#1. Jake Paul makes his WWE debut

Jake Paul @jakepaul



No disrespect Heyman but Logan would KO your boy Roman Reigns easy … @WWERomanReigns No disrespect Heyman but Logan would KO your boy Roman Reigns easy …@WWERomanReigns https://t.co/R3BHlhF8ig

Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, which means that he can appear on whichever brand he chooses. If The Tribal Chief is part of the show then the build to Crown Jewel can begin which could see Reigns calling out Logan Paul but instead it is his brother Jake who answers the challenge.

Jake Paul himself is an athlete and someone that The Bloodline wouldn't want to mess with. Paul could come up with a warning from his brother and make it clear to Reigns that this time he has bitten off more than he can chew and The Bloodline may not be enough to protect him.

Do you think this week's episode of WWE RAW will be full of surprises? Have your say in the comments section below...

