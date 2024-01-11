Major WWE heels to help Seth Rollins retain his world title on WWE RAW? Exploring massive twist

WWE Monday Night RAW is set to feature a somewhat rare title bout next week. Seth Rollins will be defending his coveted World Heavyweight Championship in singles competition for the second time this year.

Rollins will be going one-on-one with Jinder Mahal. The Modern Day Maharaja and The Visionary had a verbal back and forth on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, with Mahal clearly sounding bitter about his rival's success. Thanks to his recent actions outside the ring, some fans can reason with the former WWE Champion. Moreover, many are even hoping he wins next week.

Unfortunately, things may not go according to plan for Mahal. Even if he puts on a quality performance, an unexpected distraction could stop him from winning the World Heavyweight Championship. The Modern Day Maharaja's teammates Sanga and Veer might interfere, but not on his behalf.

Jinder Mahal, Veer, and Sanga are a part of the Indus Sher faction. However, they have been away from TV for weeks. The former WWE Champion's mentorship was supposed to lead Veer and Sanga to the top, but instead, it is Mahal receiving a title opportunity.

The two may be bitter over this, and they could cost Mahal the chance to make history for a second time by unexpectedly dethroning a top champion.

Two big tag team matches and a much-anticipated WWE return will happen next week

WWE Monday Night RAW next week will be a stacked show. Besides the World Heavyweight Championship bout, two tag team matches are scheduled to take place.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest will be in action. The two will take on the recently re-formed duo of R-Truth and The Miz. JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio, a pair frequently seen teaming up together, will take on DIY.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa have made it clear that they want the Undisputed Tag Team Title in 2024. Winning the bout against The Judgment Day duo could take them one step closer to the goal.

Fans from North Little Rock will see a popular champion's return. Gunther will return to the red brand following a break to celebrate his Intercontinental Championship retention over The Miz and the birth of his new child.

