Major WWE name to help Roxanne Perez beat Jade Cargill on WWE RAW? Exploring massive Queen of the Ring twist

Roxanne Perez is set to face Jade Cargill in the Queen of the Ring semifinal this week on RAW. While Perez has been shown as a strong contender throughout the tournament, she is still an underdog against The Storm. Cargill has been built as a dominant force in WWE, and The Prodigy is unlikely to defeat her single-handedly.

In a potential swerve, WWE could have a major name step in and help Roxanne Perez secure the win. Raquel Rodriguez could interfere in this match to help The Prodigy defeat Jade Cargill. WWE seems to have no plan to push The Storm in the world title picture as of now. Meanwhile, the company has been pushing Perez as a future megastar.

To give the young star the spotlight, WWE could decide to put her in the QOTR final against Asuka at Night of Champions. As a result, there is a high possibility that Raquel Rodriguez could shockingly help Perez win against Jade Cargill tonight.

Big Mami Cool's tag team partner, Liv Morgan, is expected to be out for the foreseeable future following her shoulder injury last week. Therefore, the former NXT Women's Champion might have no choice but to pair with The Judgment Day's ally, Roxanne Perez.

Last week, The Miracle Kid rebuked Rodriguez in The Judgment Day clubhouse. Such behavior could infuriate the 34-year-old, which could lead her to ally with Perez. Additionally, if Rodriguez helps the upstart in the semifinal of the QOTR Tournament, they could develop a strong friendship on Monday Night RAW amid Liv Morgan's absence from the company.

Nonetheless, it is just speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what WWE has planned for Roxanne Perez and Jade Cargill's semifinal battle tonight on Monday Night RAW.

Roxanne Perez to win the Queen of the Ring Tournament?

Roxanne Perez has become a mainstay of the RAW women's division since her official main roster debut. In the past few weeks, she has secured several wins on the show, which has fueled her momentum in the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Therefore, many fans wonder if Perez can win the whole tournament.

While The Prodigy is one of the favorites to win Queen of the Ring 2025, the chances of it happening are relatively low. Although Perez has impressed WWE officials and fans with her performances over the past few weeks on RAW, Triple H is unlikely to give her a world title match at the biggest SummerSlam in history this early in her career.

If Perez defeats a veteran talent like Asuka in the final to get a world title opportunity at SummerSlam, fans may criticize the company for the booking. Instead, WWE could put her in a mid-card match at The Biggest Party of the Summer in August to give her the spotlight.

That said, it will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the 23-year-old heading into SummerSlam. She has had a great start to her main roster career. Therefore, fans have high expectations for her.

