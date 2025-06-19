Unfortunate update on Liv Morgan's injury; Expected time away possibly revealed (Exclusive)

The Liv Morgan situation has been extremely unfortunate, and based on the latest reports, the news doesn't get any better regarding the immediate future of the ex-Women's World Champion.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC got right into the details regarding the Liv Morgan situation. They reported that while there was hope that Morgan would not require surgery following an injury to the arm, this doesn't look to be the case. She is expected to undergo surgery and could miss up to six months in WWE as a result.

This is a huge blow to WWE, as Morgan has consistently been one of the company's top female stars since 2024. Not only this, but WWE creative is reportedly shuffling plans backstage for the next few months.

A lot of plans are set to fall out as a result of Liv Morgan's injury

As TC continued following the report, he stated that a star of Liv Morgan's caliber getting injured is going to cause a huge fallout with the creative plans. What will the short-term impact be if she's out for six months?

For one, her program with Nikki Bella for Evolution seems to be canceled, not long after it was reported (pre-injury) that WWE was interested in bringing Brie Bella back. The report from WrestleVotes Radio revealed that the plan was to have Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defend the Women's Tag Team Title against The Bella Twins. That's a huge lost opportunity, and even a possible singles match against Nikki Bella is now not happening in the immediate future.

It also certainly means that the Women's Tag Team Title will be vacated, unless WWE shocks everyone and pulls a surprise move like last year, when Naomi took Jade Cargill's place as the tag team champion. Piper Niven also became a de facto champion after Sonya Deville suffered an injury.

The tensions within The Judgment Day, especially between Morgan and Finn Balor, will now have to reach an inconclusive end. One can only speculate what the future of The Judgment Day will be, especially with Roxanne Perez quietly entering the picture after WrestleMania 41.

A Women's World Title match against IYO SKY is also seemingly not going to happen this year.

One of two positives from this is that the six-month timeline lines up with a potential surprise return for Morgan at the Royal Rumble 2026. There is no date that has been advertised yet, but it will return to the traditional January slot. This year, the Royal Rumble event was moved to February for the first time, and Elimination Chamber, which is often (but not always) held in February, was moved to early March.

The other positive is that such long injury spells usually set up big babyface returns, which could be an interesting change after the last couple of years. Still, one can't help but feel like Morgan's injury is going to be a big blow to things on RAW.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

