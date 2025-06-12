WWE hoping for 41-year-old legend's return from retirement following 1,230-day absence (Exclusive)

There have been some major WWE returns lately, and it doesn't look like they're stopping. Ahead of the return of Evolution next month after nearly seven years, the sports entertainment giant is looking to secure another huge name.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC spoke about Evolution and the Nikki Bella-Liv Morgan confrontation. They confirmed that this is set to lead to a Women's Tag Team Championship match at Evolution.

Not long following the TMZ report about Brie Bella's return, JoeyVotes stated that the 41-year-old Brie Bella is slated for a WWE return. It has been 1,230 days since her last match, which was the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble bout. The creative plans in place all seem to indicate that Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez will face The Bella Twins at Evolution.

Liv Morgan took a brutal dig at Nikki Bella's personal situation on WWE RAW.

An already-infuriated Liv Morgan walked into the segment with Nikki Bella on RAW and took a hug dig at her real-life divorce situation. This was off the heels of her elimination from the Queen of the Ring tournament, which confirmed that Morgan won't be challenging for the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam.

When taking a dig at Nikki Bella, Liv Morgan told the WWE Hall of Famer that she has a title as well as a man. This is, of course, about the very public divorce that Nikki Bella is currently undergoing. It was even reported by TMZ that she has to pay an eye-watering six-figure amount as well as $3,500 every month in child support to her now-ex partner, Artem Chigvintsev.

It can only be assumed that Nikki Bella had given full permission for Liv Morgan to use that line. As you likely know, professional wrestling/sports entertainment is known to blur the lines between fiction and reality, balancing both to create heat in a feud.

Considering the fired-up promo from Liv Morgan, the love that Nikki Bella received upon her return, and the ultimate outcome with Bella getting knocked out, it's safe to say that WWE was successful in setting up this rivalry as Evolution comes close. If it is, in fact, true that a Women's Tag Team Title match is in the works for Evolution, it could set up a dream clash between Liv Morgan and Nikki Bella in the upcoming two-night SummerSlam.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

