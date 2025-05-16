Eye-watering amount that Nikki Bella has to pay ex-partner Artem Chigvintsev revealed following divorce agreement

Nikki Bella has reached a divorce agreement with her now ex-partner, Artem Chigvintsev, who also happens to be the father of their child. The details revealed an eye-watering amount that the former Divas Champion has to pay.

In a huge report from TMZ, details emerged about just how much the former WWE star has to shell out due to her ongoing divorce with ex-partner Artem Chigvintsev. The payments are mainly due to child support for their son, Matteo. The reason why she has to pay child support is unknown, but one can presume that it has to do with the fact that she is a high earner.

Either way, she's going to need the money now because TMZ reported that she has to pay Artem Chigvintsev $3,500 a month in child support. Apart from just this eye-watering amount, there's an additional $200,000 lump sum which will be divided into two installments this year. While Nikki Bella has to pay for her son's speech therapist, she and Artem Chigvintsev will go 50/50 on their child's extracurricular activities.

Nikki Bella has been training in private, says a current WWE star

There is no questioning the dedication of Nikki Bella, who looks all set to make her in-ring return at some point later this year following her surprise Royal Rumble appearance in 2025.

Natalya told Bill Apter that she forgot how good the former Divas Champion was until she saw her training again:

"I have been working with Nikki Bella. Nikki Bella has been coming in and privately training with me and TJ for the last two months now. So I just saw her a few weeks ago and she... Nikki was in my ring for four hours training... I said to Nikki, I was like I forgot how good she actually is. She poured her heart into our training." [From 3:45 onwards]

It's going to be interesting to see where she could be placed if she returns. Considering the complaints that fans have had about the lack of depth in the women's divisions on RAW and SmackDown, she would certainly be a big boost.

With one blockbuster match already being planned for the rumored returning "Evolution" PLE, it would make the perfect stage for Bella to make her comeback. The former Champion headlined the first edition of Evolution nearly seven years ago against Ronda Rousey. It has been years since she wrestled a singles match.

