WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella addresses shocking speculations around her divorce

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella went through a legal battle and agreed to a divorce with Artem Chigvintsev in November 2024, and the legal matter was recently settled. The former Divas Champion has now addressed speculations about her life following the divorce.

Last year, the two filed for a divorce, and the separation was eventually granted and led to the joint custody of their son, Matteo. Recently, TMZ reported what Nikki Bella has to pay Chigvintsev, as well as their son's monthly child support amount, which shocked fans.

After discovering the amount and Bella's duties, one fan hypothesized that there is more to the story, and abuse might have been one of the contributing causes. This led to speculation becoming rampant, and many imagined Artem Chigvintsev was awarded exclusive custody. Nikki Bella has now addressed these shocking speculations on X and cleared up any concerns regarding her recent divorce.

"I hope you all read this bc you all don’t understand the law. Child Support is about income per year. So whoever makes more and depending on how much they make a year they pay monthly. We have 50/50 custody. CA State Law. And the 200k is bc he didn’t sign a pre nup. So that’s alimony. Has nothing to do with anything else except divorce. You’ll need to educate yourself and stop assuming off of click hate headlines," Bella wrote on X.

Nikki Bella will reportedly return to WWE

Earlier this year, Nikki Bella made a shocking return to WWE when she competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match. While she didn't win the match, fans were delighted to see her return and compete inside the ring for the first time in a few years.

According to Fightful Select, the former Divas Champion is on good terms with the Stamford-based promotion and is expected to return to the company in a part-time capacity similar to her peers from the Divas Era. Moreover, the management is interested in working with the WWE Hall of Famer.

It's been over a few months, and Nikki Bella has made no appearances for the company since her initial showing earlier this year. There's a high chance that Bella's appearance is saved for the rumored Evolution premium live event, which will reportedly take place sometime this year.

