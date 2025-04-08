Nikki Bella is expected back in WWE — Reports

Nikki Bella has done it all in the WWE, including a record-setting 301-day reign as Divas Champion. She and her sister, Brie were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.
In 2023, the twins parted ways with the Stamford-based promotion to expand their brand, reverting to their real last name, Garcia. But Nikki made an unexpected one-off appearance in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match. It was later reported that she would return for an extended period. More information regarding this news has come to light.
According to Fightful Select, Nikki Bella is on good terms with WWE, and she is expected to make her in-ring return. This could be on a part-time schedule like many of her peers have done in the recent past. The report states that the company wants to do more with Nikki, so the fans can keep an eye out for her appearance.
Outside WWE, Nikki is also the host of the game show Barmageddon. Bella headlined the Evolution Premium Live Event in 2018 opposite Ronda Rousey. The show's sequel has been rumored for the not-too-distant future.
Nikki Bella hints at her in-ring return for WWE Evolution's sequel
WWE Evolution was an all-women's show that took place in 2018. The event was headlined by Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella, while Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing match was the semi-main event.
On a recent episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki teased a "big announcement" likely to be made in July. Brie picked up on the hint, then asked her sister whether she had to wait until then to talk about it.
"It’s fun, because there’s going to be a really big announcement that people are going to be so excited for in July, which I’m dying. You know what I’m talking about," Nikki Bella said.
The Bella Twins also agreed that they need to step inside the squared circle again after their children watched the 2025 Royal Rumble and asked why Nikki lost the titular bout.