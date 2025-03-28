Two WWE Hall of Famers tease returning 6.5 years after their last match together

Like many legends before them, two WWE Hall of Famers haven't lost the urge to get back in the ring despite not teaming up with each other for six-and-a-half years. On a recent podcast episode, they teased their return as a duo.

Ad

The Bella Twins, now known as the Garcia Twins, have a program on Sirius XM known as The Nikki & Brie Show. This week, the two WWE Hall of Famers went a step further than just teasing a return. For context, while Nikki Bella returned in the 2025 Royal Rumble, and Brie last competed in the 2022 Royal Rumble, they haven't teamed up together for a whopping 6.5 years for a match. For context, Brie Bella hasn't wrestled a singles match in 2,390 days.

Ad

Trending

On the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, they discussed how their children watched Nikki's 2025 Royal Rumble appearance, asking the veteran why she was defeated:

"I was in the recent one and so he, and I was number 30, so he keeps wanting to watch and he'll ask me the same thing every time like, “Why did you lose?” It's like for him, he thinks the outcome might be different if he keeps watching, his Dodo will win and he's like, “Why did she take you out of the ring? Why did you lose?” [H/T PWInsider]

Ad

Following this, Nikki pointedly said, "We gotta come back, Brie," and her sister said, "I know we do."

You can watch the full video below:

Ad

This wasn't just a tease. It was a statement of intent from both sisters, who clearly have the itch to return to the ring. Keep reading to discover why that could manifest in the summer of 2025.

Could the WWE Hall of Famers be a part of the rumored returning Evolution PLE?

There is a rumor that a major premium live event is returning, and the two WWE Hall of Famers would undoubtedly be perfect for the card later this year.

Ad

It was reported on WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge that WWE is planning to bring back the blockbuster all-women's PLE "Evolution" in 2025.

According to the report, the show is planned for the summer of 2025, with the announcement expected to happen in the first week of April. Currently, there is no confirmed venue, but WWE is reportedly looking at hosting it in the Mohegan Sun Casino & Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It will be a big one this time, especially considering how stacked the women's roster is in 2025. While it was rolling in incredible momentum in 2018 with star names like Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey (who was red hot back then), the roster's depth is considerably greater today.

Interestingly, the first and only time the Evolution PLE was held was headlined by Nikki Bella, who unsuccessfully challenged Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship.

Nikki Bella seemingly has one foot in the door already following her Royal Rumble return in 2025, but now it's time for Brie to also make a comeback. It would make perfect sense for them to return on time for the Evolution PLE later this year, as the presence of past veterans will boost the card.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback