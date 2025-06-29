Major WWE name to quit SmackDown following Nick Aldis fallout? Possibility explored

SmackDown has always been known as the land of opportunity. The tag team division of SmackDown is currently one of the best in business. After analyzing his performance on last week's episode of SmackDown, Andrade might want a shot at the WWE Tag Team Championship. Upon the denial of his request, he could quit the blue brand to join RAW.

Andrade teamed up with Rey Fenix on last week's episode of SmackDown to face #DIY. They put on a great match and came out victorious against the former WWE Tag Team Champions. Following their match last week, Andrade could go up to Nick Aldis and demand a tag team title match for himself and Rey Fenix.

Aldis could deny their request, saying it was a one-time thing and that they are not ready. It's possible that, upon getting his request rejected by Aldis, El Idolo could leave the blue brand out of frustration.

He could join Monday Night RAW under Adam Pearce's guidance and could immediately get offered a World Tag Team Championship match against The New Day, if he and Fenix continue together, or if he finds another partner. Alternatively, he could also go after Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship or Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship.

While the possibilities of this happening are very low, it'll be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the former NXT Champion in the coming weeks.

Rey Fenix and Andrade beat #DIY on last week's SmackDown

After a heated confrontation backstage involving multiple tag teams, including DIY, Andrade was supposed to find a partner for himself to face off against Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. He chose Rey Fenix, and the two put on a great performance and even came out victorious in the match.

After the match, the duo garnered a lot of praise online and backstage. Some fans were even requesting that WWE give them a proper tag team run.

It remains to be seen what's next for them on the blue brand, especially considering all the tag teams are now uniting against the Wyatt Sicks.

