Major WWE RAW star to attack Adam Pearce and injure him? Exploring potential hint

The latest edition of Monday Night RAW was seemingly a nightmare for Adam Pearce, as multiple things went wrong under his watch. It includes the backstage attack on Cruz del Toro, Bron Breakker hospitalizing his opponent, and Ricochet being victimized backstage.

However, things may not get any better for him next week, as the RAW General Manager might face the wrath of a top star. The name in question is Bron Breakker. The former NXT Champion could lay out a vicious assault on Adam Pearce and injure him on the show. The speculations came in the wake of the recent comments Pearce posted on X (formerly Twitter).

WWE posted the video clip of Bron Breakker's carnage on RAW and asked the fans whether Pearce regrets the decision of not adding the 26-year-old to the King of the Ring tournament. However, the RAW General Manager seemed quite obstinate, as he did not have any remorse for his choice.

Moreover, he wrote that Bron has to live with it, hinting that the latter cannot do anything but accept the GM's decision. Pearce's audacious remarks on X amid the chaotic situation seem to be a major indication that he might suffer the wrath of the former NXT Champion.

Bron Breakker could lay out a brutal beatdown on the 45-year-old star and make him pay for his imprudent actions on Monday Night RAW. He could make a bold statement by attacking and injuring the RAW General Manager, giving a glimpse of his brutality.

Adam Pearce may punish Bron Breakker on RAW next week

Bron Breakker wreaked havoc on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW as he decimated his opponent, laying a brutal attack on him. Moreover, he attacked Ricochet backstage in order to display his dissatisfaction with not receiving opportunities on the brand.

Following Breakker's actions, Adam Pearce looked quite furious and reprimanded him backstage. There is a good possibility that the RAW General Manager could punish the 26-year-old star on the upcoming episode of the red brand next week.

Pearce could suspend him from RAW for a few weeks or fine the former 'Dog of NXT,' which could enrage Breakker even more. As a result, this could ultimately lead to Bron Breakker attacking Adam Pearce and laying a vicious attack on him.

While this is just speculation, the 45-year-old star facing the wrath of Breakker on Monday Night RAW is plausible, given Pearce's recent actions and remarks on the situation. It remains to be seen how things shape up for the upcoming edition of the red brand.