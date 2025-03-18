Major WWE RAW star, not Penta, to officially challenge Bron Breakker for his championship? Potential explored 

WWE Superstar Bron Breakker retained his Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor in this week’s episode of RAW. However, a new challenger, apart from Penta, who declared his intentions to go after the title last night, could now spring up in Balor’s place and officially challenge The Dog of WWE for his title.

Logan Paul, who was moved to RAW from SmackDown during WWE’s Transfer Window, is looking for singles glory. Unable to win the Men's Royal Rumble and the Men's Elimination Chamber, The Maverick has currently diverted all his attention to AJ Styles. Paul even mocked The Phenomenal One after eliminating him from the Rumble, saying the veteran should have retired when he got injured back in October 2024.

Right now, The Phenomenal One is in a psychological feud with Bron Breakker, and he seemingly has the upper hand at the moment. AJ has been living inside Breakker's head since his arrival on the flagship show. The 27-year-old also had a confrontation with the former world champion after he noticed how happy Adam Pearce was to have Styles on his brand.

The Dog of WWE even launched a sneak attack on Styles on the February 17, 2025, edition of RAW after the latter defeated Dominik Mysterio in a singles bout. After the match, Bron tried to Spear the former WWE Champion from behind, but the veteran saw it coming and moved aside.

AJ kicked and tossed Bron Breakker out of the ring, following which the reigning champion threw his vest at the former TNA star. However, Styles cleanly caught it with one hand. In the coming weeks, the RAW Superstar could challenge Bron for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania.

Since Logan Paul is also in a feud with AJ right now, he could also try to insert himself in the potential match. As noted above, Penta declared his intentions to go after the Intercontinental Title last night. Thus, WWE could use this setup to make Bron Breakker defend his title in a Fatal Four-Way Match in Las Vegas. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

The Rock to give Logan Paul a title match against Bron Breakker?

Speaking to the crowd at Madison Square Garden last week, Logan Paul fired shots at Cody Rhodes for not thinking straight. He said that The American Nightmare should have sold his soul to The Final Boss. Lastly, the former US Champion also sent a message to The Brahma Bull, letting the Hollywood star know that his soul was for sale.

This could potentially grab the attention of The Final Boss, who might approach the social media superstar for a conversation. In exchange for his soul, The Rock could put him in the Intercontinental Championship match against Bron Breakker at WrestleMania 41.

With this, The Brahma Bull will have a candidate for a mid-card title in his grand scheme of taking over WWE. However, this is also speculative at this point. It will be interesting to say what lies ahead for The Maverick.

