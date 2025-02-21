Major WWE star to go missing after The Wyatt Sicks kidnap him during SmackDown? Potential explored

The Wyatt Sicks was transferred to SmackDown from RAW last month during WWE's Transfer Window. However, the faction has yet to make its debut on the blue brand. Tonight could be the night when Uncle Howdy and Co. might finally show up on the show. They could kidnap a major WWE star before his huge match to make their presence felt.

Braun Strowman could become The Wyatt Sicks' first target on the blue brand. The Monster Among Men will team up with Damian Priest and Cody Rhodes to face Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga in a six-man tag team match. However, before he could even reach the arena, Howdy and his group could abduct him without anyone's notice.

Priest and Rhodes might spend the night searching for their missing partner, but Strowman could be nowhere to be found. As the show nears its conclusion, the Titantron could show a spine-chilling video confirming that The Wyatt Sicks have kidnapped him. In the footage, the faction could be seen reminding Braun Strowman about his devotion and commitment to the late great Bray Wyatt.

Uncle Howdy could make the 41-year-old remember his loyalty to Bray during his days in The Wyatt Family. He might look to connect the past events to the current day, stating that Strowman has lost his true purpose. Moreover, Howdy might claim that the potential kidnapping is not to harm the former Universal Champion but to enlighten his path and guide him toward the greater good.

With Braun Strowman currently wandering directionless on SmackDown, a new chapter could give his career a much-needed breakthrough while adding depth to his character. Furthermore, targeting a former Universal Champion would establish The Wyatt Sicks as a dominant force.

Uncle Howdy to recruit Braun Strowman in The Wyatt Sicks?

The Wyatt Sicks has taken a backseat in WWE for quite some time now. However, with their potential appearance on SmackDown, the faction could rejuvenate its momentum in WWE. Their path to regain dominance might begin with recruiting Braun Strowman as their potential sixth member.

After potentially making the former Universal Champion disappear, Uncle Howdy could manipulate the former into joining the faction, and why wouldn't he? Strowman has ties with Bray Wyatt after all. Therefore, he might be forced to align with Uncle Howdy. The 41-year-old even hinted at joining the group previously to carry on Bray's legacy.

Besides, the addition of Braun Strowman could give rise to a new chapter for The Wyatt Sicks. Many believe that he could become the powerhouse of the faction, and why not? His presence will help Howdy and Co. assert their dominance on SmackDown.

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, such an angle could position the group in a high-profile story in WWE featuring a credible star like Strowman.

