Major WWE star to turn heel after 5 years due to being exposed as Jade Cargill's attacker? Potential SmackDown twist explored

Jade Cargill has been away from WWE television since suffering a mysterious backstage attack in November last year. Amid her absence, numerous theories and speculations have been buzzing on who the potential attacker could be but no solid leads have been found yet. However, the truth may come to light tonight as a major WWE star could be revealed as Cargill's attacker.

The Storm could make a shocking return and reveal Bianca Belair to be the mastermind behind the attack. An upcoming episode of SmackDown could feature Belair and Naomi celebrating their win in the ring, and that's when Jade Cargill's theme song echoes in the area. With a stern look on her face, the former AEW star could come out on the ramp and show some backstage security camera footage of the evening she was attacked.

The video on the Titantron could display The EST orchestrating the attack on the parking lot, leaving the WWE Universe shocked. In a stunning twist, Bianca Belair could turn heel immediately after being exposed and unleash a ferocious attack on Naomi, who would be standing alongside her. Cargill may rush to the ring right away only for Belair to flee away from the arena.

The EST turning heel after five years and being revealed as the mystery attacker could finally pave the way for a blockbuster feud between the two best friends. This could ultimately lead to the dream match between Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair which fans have been clamoring to see for a long time. With WrestleMania season officially kicking off, Cargill's return seems imminent.

However, the abovementioned angle is currently speculative. Bianca Belair's last heel run spanned from May 2017 to April 2020. It remains to be seen whether she once again unleashes her dark side.

Jade Cargill to face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41?

Ever since Jade Cargill stepped foot in the Stamford-based promotion, fans have been longing to see her share the ring with Bianca Belair. Both superstars share a daunting similarity when it comes to in-ring skills and athleticism. Despite the fans' demand, this match did not come to fruition last year.

There is a good possibility that Cargill vs. Belair could finally take place at this year's WrestleMania. Recent reports suggest that The Storm has been recovering from an injury but has already started her training in the Performance Center. The 33-year-old is expected to be part of the upcoming Show of Shows.

The Road to WrestleMania has officially kicked off and The EST seems directionless this year. The same goes with The Storm as well. Therefore, a feud between Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill seems to be the most viable option for both stars.

Besides, WWE has a very good storyline to capitalize on. It remains to be seen how things shape up for both superstars in the coming weeks.

