Major WWE stars to return on RAW and challenge The Judgment Day at SummerSlam? Exploring the chances

The Judgment Day has once again risen to power as all the members of the faction have a championship around their waist. This past weekend, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez successfully defended the Women's Tag Team Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match. However, their celebrations may be short-lived as two top stars from SmackDown could confront them tonight.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, who have not been on RAW for a long time, could return to the red brand and challenge Perez and Rodriguez for the coveted title. The duo suffered a tough loss against The Judgment Day at Evolution last night, unable to capture the gold. However, WWE has been putting a lot of spotlight on the new alliance of Flair and Bliss lately,

The company even launched new merchandise for their tag team last week. It seemingly indicates that Triple H has some major plans for them in the coming weeks. Besides, WWE is set to host its first-ever two-night edition of SummerSlam next month. Therefore, the company needs its top stars in the title pictures to build some blockbuster matches.

Hence, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are expected to be involved in the Women's Tag Team Championship picture at the annual spectacle. Additionally, the WWE Universe has been giving a good reception to their newly formed alliance. WWE could capitalize on it and grab a lot of attention by putting them in a major match at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Besides, The Judgment Day also needs some strong opponents for SummerSlam next month. Hence, there is a high possibility that Flair and Bliss might show up on RAW tonight to challenge Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez for the coveted title at the annual summer event next month.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss to dethrone The Judgment Day at SummerSlam?

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss have been looking pretty strong as a tag team on SmackDown as of late. Even though they suffered a loss at Evolution, their alliance is expected to lead to something big. The babyface duo might eventually capture the Women's Tag Team Championship at SummerSlam.

Flair and Bliss have rarely been pinned in WWE over the past year. WWE books them very strong as dominant babyfaces. If they challenge The Judgment Day for the Women's Tag Team Championship, there is a high possibility that they might be successful in dethroning them.

Fans seem to have lost interest in Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez's title reign. WWE could breathe new life into the women's tag team division by crowning Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss as new champions. The duo could shine as a legitimate tag team and give some great feuds.

Nonetheless, it is just speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for this newly formed alliance and The Judgment Day

