Major WWE Superstar to call out Conor McGregor for WrestleMania 41 match? Exploring the possibility

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor is often regarded as the face of the organization, holding multiple records and attracting a massive fanbase. Sidelined since 2021 due to an injury, Mystic Mac is reportedly set to battle Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match in India later this year. However, there is a chance that he may compete against The Maverick inside WWE's squared circle in Las Vegas.

Logan Paul is set to return to WWE's live programming on the upcoming edition of RAW. The YouTube sensation switched to the red brand last month during the ongoing Transfer Window. He was a part of the audience during the flagship show's season premiere earlier this month. Despite his brief stint in WWE, The Maverick has made a big impact and has silenced his doubters by delivering great performances in high-stakes matches against some of the biggest names, including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, and others.

Trending

With WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, Logan is expected to play a major role. Triple H will likely rely on Paul’s appearance to help boost RAW’s viewership on Netflix. The controversial star could do the unthinkable to create mainstream buzz as he always does.

The Maverick could call out Conor McGregor and challenge the latter to a match at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas. As mentioned above, there have been reports regarding Conor McGregor and Logan Paul's $250 million boxing exhibition match in India under the Ambani family’s banner.

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

However, the 29-year-old star recently mentioned that he will now focus on being a full-time wrestler, putting a question mark on the rumored boxing match. Recently, McGregor was featured in Paul's YouTube video in which both stars got into a heated confrontation.

Amid the buzz, TKO Group might arrange a massive crossover, with UFC's Conor McGregor making his WWE debut against Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41. Recently, the boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul was streamed live on Netflix, breaking major records. That said, the angle proposed above is speculative.

Conor McGregor to collaborate with current WWE champion in the future?

Last year, Conor McGregor reposted a video featuring Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and YouTuber Schmo trying McGregor’s whiskey brand. Rhodes was seen praising it.

The Notorious expressed appreciation for Cody Rhodes on X and promised to “see” The American Nightmare soon. This is a significant hint that the two stars may collaborate in the future to promote TKO Group. In November 2024, reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira and Roman Reigns had an interaction backstage on SmackDown. The two stars later acknowledged each other on social media. We may see a similar collaboration between McGregor and Cody on WWE TV in the future. However, this is speculative at this point.

It will be interesting to see if McGregor makes his WWE debut at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback