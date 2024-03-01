Major WWE Superstar to debut on SmackDown after almost a year on the sidelines? Exploring potential twist

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown is expected to feature the return of The Rock and Roman Reigns as The Bloodline prepares for WrestleMania.

While the WWE Universe is focused on the WrestleMania main event, several stars are yet to find their places on the card for the biggest event of the year. One of these stars is Dexter Lumis.

Lumis hasn't wrestled since May 2023 but has shared several updates online that prove he is fit and healthy but not being utilized by the creative team. It seems like Johnny Gargano no longer needs him as well, now that DIY has reunited. So he could make the move over to SmakcDown to give himself a new lease on life.

Lumis is one of WWE's bigger guys and could step into a feud with anyone on SmackDown to give himself a story heading into WrestleMania. With Nick Aldis looking to sign some of the biggest stars to his show, Dexter could be a name on his list.

Dexter Lumis has never wrestled on WWE SmackDown

Despite being with WWE on and off since 2019, Lumis has only ever wrestled on RAW and NXT. This would give him a clean slate if he made the move over to SmackDown and was able to pick up a story with another star who has been forgotten by the creative team.

The likes of Dragon Lee, Ashantee Adonis, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson have all been overlooked in recent months, but it seems like business could finally be picking up for The O.C. after their confrontation with AJ Styles a few weeks ago on SmackDown.

Lumis could also step into a feud with Bron Breakker, who is looking to find his feet after signing with SmackDown. Breakker has already created quite a reputation, and Dexter could help him make a statement on the main roster.

