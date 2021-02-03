Major WWE Superstar to release a memoir this year

WWE on FOX reporter Ryan Satin has revealed that current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will be releasing his own memoir this coming May. The Superstar in question has penned the book, named "A Chosen Destiny: My Story", about his life.

The memoir will chronicle Drew McIntyre's journey from a young child living in a remote Scottish village to his life today as one of the biggest WWE Superstars. The book will also explore the family tragedy that McIntyre experienced, his 2014 release from WWE, and how he was supported by his wife.

WWE has announced Simon & Schuster will publish” A CHOSEN DESTINY: My Story” by Drew McIntyre on May 4, 2021.



Press release below. pic.twitter.com/xDgUpXIgCH — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 2, 2021

In the press release for the book, Drew McIntyre stated:

"Throughout my career, I have always had an honest relationship with my fans. I am honored that Gallery Books has given me the opportunity to tell my story in the hopes of inspiring others around the world to follow their dreams."

Alongside his memoir, Drew McIntyre will be releasing an audiobook, read by himself. The current release date for "A Chosen Destiny: My Story" is May 4, 2021.

Drew McIntyre in WWE

Following an underwhelming first run in WWE, where Drew McIntyre didn't quite live up to his potential, the star was released by the company in 2014.

After a successful career on the independent wrestling scene around the world, McIntyre was re-hired by WWE as an NXT Superstar in 2017, where he quickly became NXT Champion before moving to the main roster.

Advertisement

Towards the end of 2019, Drew McIntyre had a huge push and turned face for the first time in years before his monumental Royal Rumble win in January 2020. The star became one of the most popular names in WWE, especially as his charismatic persona shone through more and more.

Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. He has defended it against some of the biggest WWE Superstars, including Keith Lee, Seth Rollins, and most recently returning legend Goldberg.