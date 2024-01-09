Major WWE Superstar's wife to return after almost 3 years at Royal Rumble? Exploring potential surprise 

WWE Royal Rumble takes place in less than three weeks, and the speculation surrounding potential surprises has already begun.

Naomi, AJ Lee, Liv Morgan, and even Sonya Deville have been discussed for Women's Royal Rumble, but it appears that there could be one name that hasn't made the list.

Mickie James is married to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and has been following his on-screen career closely, which has led to speculation that she could be open to a return.

James returned back in 2016 for a match against Asuka before re-signing in 2017 and having an interesting spell in WWE until her 2021 release.

The former Women's Champion has since remained active on the circuit and could be a name that WWE is looking to bring in to switch up the dynamic on SmackDown.

At the moment, Nick Aldis has made it clear that he operates differently and clearly has no weaknesses, but if he brought his wife back, it could add a whole new dimension to SmackDown.

Will Mickie James return at WWE Royal Rumble?

Charlotte Flair's injury has opened up a spot on SmackDown, which could be filled by several women, including Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, and Naomi. Still, if Nick Aldis had his own choice, he probably would bring in his wife so that he could push her on SmackDown.

James returned at Royal Rumble a few years ago while she was IMPACT Knockout's Champion, making history in the process, and would be open to returning to be part of the match again. Since she has already agreed to be NXT star Fellon Henley's partner after the star herself sent the request over to the former Women's Champion on social media.

James is a future Hall of Famer who could bring experience to The Royal Rumble and has a built-in storyline with her husband already written if she is chosen to be part of the match.

Do you think Mickie James will be one of the surprises in this year's WWE Royal Rumble? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.