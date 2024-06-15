Major WWE Superstar suffers injury? Shocking mistake - 4 botches you missed at Clash at the Castle 2024

Clash at the Castle was promoted as a major event for Scotland after several decades of waiting for the opportunity to host a WWE Premium Live Event.

While Drew McIntyre will be feeling somewhat empty after failing to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, there are others who may be feeling worse.

The following list looks at just four of the biggest botches that took place at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland.

#4. Jade Cargill taps out

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship was on the line in the second match of the night, and it seems that even though Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair lost their titles at the end of the match, they should have lost them much sooner.

Shayna Baszler locked in the sleeper hold on Jade Cargill and she tapped out from the move. As seen in the video above, the referee didn't see it, but the match should have been over.

#3. Cody Rhodes's production botch

Cody Rhodes kicked off the show as he defended his championship against AJ Styles in an "I Quit" match. The show started out with a major botch as he got into the ring and the caption came on the screen with the Women's Tag Team Championships and "Talent Name" written instead of his own name.

It's unclear how this mistake happened, but it flashed off the screen quite quickly, so whoever was responsible was able to fix it quite fast.

#2. Jade Cargill slips off the top rope

Jade Cargill had a tough time in the triple threat match, which has led to a lot of abuse online. Not only did she tap out mid-match, but she was also the victim of what seemed to be a very slippy top rope.

She jumped up to deliver a move but then slipped off and fell on the floor, this was the beginning of the end and led to several other botches before the match finally came to an end when Shayna Baszler took the pin.

#1. Damian Priest injures his foot in WWE Clash at the Castle main event

Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest headlined WWE Clash at the Castle, and while Priest walked out with his championship, he almost didn't walk out at all. Midway through the match, he jumped over the rope, got his leg caught, and went face-first into the apron.

It was clear that he had injured his leg, and Drew McIntyre even tried to help him out of the ropes after he got stuck, which showed that there was an issue with his ankle. For the rest of the match, he was seen limping, and in the press conference after the show, he noted that it felt like trash.