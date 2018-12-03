5 Ways to make WWE Raw great again

Monday Night Raw has struggled this year. How can it be restored to glory?

WWE’s hardcore fans are nothing if not loyal. They’ll weather weeks, sometimes months, and even years if mostly bad programming out of a combination of memories of when WWE was at its best and the hopes that it might reach those heights again.

Though WWE has greater reach, a more expansive roster, and more diverse programming than it has ever had before, WWE Raw has not been its best self since WrestleMania season. Some of that has been beyond WWE’s control, like Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn having to step out of action. Other parts, however, have been more manageable like direction of the tag team division that saw part time teams dominate and a substantial run with The B-Team carrying the titles.

What would it take to return WWE Raw to the heights of entertainment value and ratings it once enjoyed? This article suggests five steps on the right direction.

#5 Exile Baron Corbin and Brock Lesnar

Baron Corbin has floundered as an authority figure.

Two of the most dominant figures on WWE Raw for most of 2018 have been Baron Corbin as Constable and interim general manager, and Brock Lesnar as the brand’s top champion. It’s tough to sell fans on buying into a show when the figures in each of these central roles are so unpopular.

Corbin isn’t with out his talents, but he simply isn’t among the upper echelon of talkers availed to WWE and doesn’t have the presence or notoriety of a legend to compensate. Meanwhile, Lesnar has the tools to be over, but fans are clearly tired of having a part time champion who doesn’t work most episodes of WWE Raw or PPV, and has been inconsistent in his performance when he does show up.

The simplest fixes? Out with both of these guys Lesnar would be welcome back for a WrestleMania program and Corbin is fine as a mid-card act or potentially in a tag team. Getting them out of these high profile roles will be huge for WWE Raw.

