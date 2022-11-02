Making an entrance: A look at Crown Jewel’s most iconic entrances

WWE will present the Crown Jewel premium live event on November 5. Several top superstars will walk into Saudi Arabia to enthrall the fans in attendance and secure some monumental wins.

In the world of WWE, first impressions are everything. Many will agree that perhaps making a grand entrance is as important as winning matches. Over the years, fans have seen entrances that have been nothing short of visual spectacles. From countless John Cenas escorting the real one to any one of The Undertaker's otherworldly appearances, the company knows how to drop everyone's jaws.

As such, ahead of Saturday night's WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event, we look at some of WWE's most iconic entrance moments at the show.

#6 On our list of WWE's most iconic entrance moments at Crown Jewel: The Brothers of Destruction emerge from the darkness (2018)

Two legends make a legendary entrance

At Crown Jewel 2018, The Undertaker and Kane were set to take on D-Generation X in the main event. It was a match with a lot of hype, and WWE knew they had to kick things off with a bang. They went ahead and had The Brothers of Destruction make a grand and rather spooky entrance to fit the Hall of Famer's eerie aesthetic.

With a background of moonlight and smoke behind them, 'Taker and Kane made quite the impression in the Middle East. Despite losing to Triple H and Shawn Michaels, their entrance continues to be discussed by fans worldwide.

#5 Matt Riddle rides in on a camel (2021)

Riddle's Crown Jewel entrance was just perfection

Trust Matt Riddle to give fans exactly what they want. He has always been a quirky and charming performer who plays to crowds. At Crown Jewel 2021, he decided to take inspiration from the local atmosphere and came out riding a camel. Yes, you read that right.

Fans went mad and cheered consistently as Riddle emerged, sitting on top of the desert animal instead of his trademark scooter. He teamed up with Randy Orton to take on AJ Styles and Omos that night. We have no doubt The Original Bro's wacky arrival must have thrown off the Phenomenal One and The Nigerian Giant. Can the company get someone to recreate this moment on Saturday, please?

#4 Edge lights up the room (2021)

Edge made sure his entrance was a stunner

In 2021, Edge was embroiled in an incredibly personal feud with Seth Rollins. They were set to wrestle in their third match at Crown Jewel inside Hell in a Cell. Many expected him to just get to business from the get-go, but he chose to make a grand entrance that dazzled everyone watching.

Edge's entrance on the night was a proper display of technicolor. It was a gorgeous sight to behold. Indeed, as The Rated-R Superstar's entrance (heh) music says, we all did see it clearly that day. We included Rollins in this conversation because, by the time the match ended, he was on his back, clearly observing why his opponent was highly regarded.

#3 Bray Wyatt said 'LET ME IN' (2019)

We had no words to describe this one

Bray Wyatt's run as The Fiend gave us some glorious entrances. No one can forget his debut at SummerSlam and the jaw-dropping entrance he made that night. He continued to drop these bangers after the show and saved one of his best ones for Crown Jewel 2019.

Before his much-awaited Universal Championship Match with Seth Rollins at the event, Wyatt emerged from the darkness to make a spine-chilling entrance. With the arena clad in red and black, the screens read 'Let Me In' as the Firefly Fun House host came out to a thunderous ovation. He beat Rollins that night for good measure too.

#2 Hulk Hogan's fire-y return (2018)

Every Hulkamaniac loved this comeback

Whatcha gonna do, brother, when Hulk Hogan and Hulkamania run wild in Saudi Arabia? Just sit and admire, that's what.

In 2018, Hogan was revealed as the guest host of the show. He turned up for the occasion by stunning the WWE Universe with an epic return and entrance. Hulkamania reignited under the Saudi lights as The Hulkster entered the stadium in his signature get-up. Everyone watched on in awe and excitement while the stadium lit up with red fireworks.

#1 Roman Reigns sets the sky ablaze (2021)

God Mode entrance for The Head of the Table

Roman Reigns had been smashing and stacking people for months before Crown Jewel 2021. He was on the run of his career and had truly entered megastar territory. Fans in Saudi Arabia were excited to see him, and he duly obliged with a stunning entrance that made him look like a million bucks.

Reigns entered the arena with a spectacular pyro display that was an actual demonstration of his star power. The entire thing was executed in glorious fashion as fans roared in approval. Indeed, the pyro and spectators acknowledged him as he made his way to the ring for his title match against Brock Lesnar.

