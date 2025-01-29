Malakai Black not returning to WWE alone, Uncle Howdy to get 6th Wyatt Sicks member? 5 Predictions for Zelina Vega on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega recently transferred to the SmackDown brand from RAW. The previous year had been rather lackluster for ZV, and she is looking forward to making the most of her new opportunities on the blue-branded shows.

Here are five predictions about what the company may do with Vega on the Friday Night Show.

#5 A long-awaited reunification with Andrade

Zelina Vega and Andrade are among the most successful mixed duos the Stamford-based promotion has produced in the last decade.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

With ZV by her side, the WWE Speed Champion had won the NXT and the United States Championship.

Expand Tweet

Trending

With Andrade currently gunning for the US Title again, Vega’s arrival could be the last element he needs to win the championship again.

This time, Zelina Vega is also an established in-ring talent, and the luchador could also help her win a singles title.

#4 Bring Aleister Black back to WWE and embrace the dark side

Aleister Black is the husband of Zelina Vega. The Dutch pro wrestler was active in WWE from 2017 to 2021 and currently works for the AEW as Malakai Black. However, the former one-time AEW World Trios Champion reportedly isn’t having a smooth run with Tony Khan’s company and could sit out the rest of his contract.

Expand Tweet

His contract would expire in either February or March, and the Stamford-based promotion could bring the former NXT Champion back. This could be accompanied by Vega embracing the dark side and forming a duo with Black. The two could then stir things up in the blue-branded roster.

#3 The Wyatt Sicks could take Vega in

Although Zelina Vega has no history with The Wyatt Family or Bo Dallas, the 34-year-old can easily blend in with The Wyatt Sicks. Alexa Bliss could soon return to WWE after a two-year maternity leave. While Uncle Howdy’s Kintsugi website reported the door being opened for Bliss, it isn’t certain that she would return as his ally.

After all, Lexi had betrayed his brother Bray Wyatt the last time she had worked with him. While The Wyatt Sicks already have a female wrestler in Nikki Cross, she is a former tag team partner of the five-time WWE Women’s Champion. Thus, Uncle Howdy could recruit ZV to fight Bliss if she returns as an opponent for the eerie faction.

#2 Vega could receive a much-deserved title run push

Zelina Vega arrived on SmackDown when the brand had two newly crowned single women’s champions. Chelsea Green recently became the inaugural Women’s United States Champion by winning a tournament for the title. On the other hand, Tiffany Stratton dethroned Nia Jax to become the WWE Women’s Champion by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract.

Expand Tweet

So far, Tiffy doesn’t have a serious challenger after her title. On the other hand, Michin’s feud with The Hot Mess seems to be stretching a bit too long. Thus, Zelina Vega could be fielded as the next opponent for either of these champions.

This would finally make her a serious candidate for the title picture, and WWE could also use this opportunity to put a belt on her later in the year.

#1 Zelina Vega could turn heel again

Zelina Vega has been a babyface for quite some time. However, this hasn’t helped her much. Moreover, she ended up becoming a recurring target of Pure Fusion Collective, who constantly attacked her backstage and injured her. Now that she is on SmackDown, Vega could let go of her good side and turn heel.

This could be a good follow-up to ZV being separated from her faction, Latino World Order, and her mentor, Rey Mysterio. It would be interesting to see how Vega fares on the Friday Night Show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback