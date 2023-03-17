Male WWE star wants to bring back the Divas Championship

WWE once put the women's division on the back burner, as most of the storyline was focused around the male superstar regardless of the company having the Divas and Women's Championships simultaneously. Recently, Maxmium Male Models' Ma.çé wants to bring back the butterfly title.

Last year, Mace and Mansoor were repackaged as extravagant male models who wanted to win championships and flaunt their chiseled bodies in the company. Later, Maxxine Dupri took over the Maximum Male Models, and the trio began looking for a fourth member.

Recently, the trio has been trying to recruit Otis to the stable after they made their way to the red brand. Lately, Ma.çé has expressed his interest in bringing back the Divas Championship to the company on social media after his recent interview on WWE's The Bump. Check it out:

"i will bring it back."

It is highly likely that Ma.çé spoke as his on-screen character and wants the title back to complete his character. It will be interesting to see if the company allows him to bring back the title and use it in any capacity.

Charlotte Flair was the last WWE Divas Champion in the company

In 2015, WWE heard criticism of the women's division and decided to bring major changes to the main roster to enhance the division, which led to the Women's Revolution movement in the company.

Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks were the front-runners of this movement and each wanted to win the Divas Championship, which was held by Nikki Bella at the time.

In September 2015, Charlotte Flair won the Divas Championship from Nikki Bella and ended her reign of tyranny. The following year, WWE decided to end the title's run on the main roster.

In 2016, the Divas Championship was retired, and the Women's Championship was introduced and added to a Triple Threat match, which was won by Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 32.

