With WWE fresh off a successful Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event, a lot could happen on the ensuing episode of RAW. Gunther retained the World Heavyweight Championship in a hard-fought match against SmackDown's Randy Orton.

The Terror Twins got a measure of revenge on Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, but how long will the luster of the win last? The Judgment Day won't accept losing to Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, so something big could be in store on WWE RAW.

Last week's show also saw Bronson Reed continue his path of destruction. That path went through Braun Strowman and on top of a car in the parking lot.

Who will be the next star to suffer the wrath of the Aussie monster? The next four surprises could be in store for RAW after the Bash in Berlin.

#4. The LWO issues a challenge to The Judgment Day

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh have not defended the World Tag Team Championship since June 24th. That just happens to be the same day they defeated The Awesome Truth to regain the titles.

Two full months have now passed without the titles being on the line. WWE's explanation is likely that it's been more focused on the dissolution of The Judgment Day.

While that is also part of the story, there's no reason why the titles shouldn't have been defended. The LWO stepped up to Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day last week, so they'll probably challenge Balor and McDonagh to a title match. It could take place on WWE RAW on September 9th.

#3. A monster factors into the Intercontinental Championship tournament

Pete Dunne and Jey Uso won their respective triple threat matches on last week's RAW to qualify for a #1 Contenders Fatal Fourway contest for a shot at the Intercontinental Title.

Two additional triple-threat bouts will take place this week on RAW. Bronson Reed battles Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser while Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and Ilja Dragunov will square off in the other.

Reed may think he's done with Braun Strowman, but Strowman should return on RAW to cost Reed his shot at advancing.

Triple-threat matches don't have disqualifications, so he can legally interfere. It will set up a second clash of the titans for another episode of RAW or the Bad Blood event.

#2. Liv Morgan enlists help to get revenge on Rhea Ripley

Damian Priest has to fend off four members of The Judgment Day whenever he clashes with his former stable. He's come out on top more than he's lost, including at Bash in Berlin.

When it comes to Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan, it seems like Ripley should have no trouble running through Morgan. It's partially why they've held off on another match over the title.

Ripley terrorized several women as a heel and those actions will come back to haunt her. The Women's World Champ may realize she needs help to take down The Eradicator. She could easily enlist the help of her former tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez.

Morgan and Rodriguez were WWE Women's Tag Team Champions but The Eradicator attacked and injured both women last year. Bringing in a heavy would fit Morgan's character and also provide yet another obstacle for Mami to overcome.

#1. A new challenger emerges for Gunther on RAW

When interviewed after beating Drew McIntyre in a heated strap match at the Bash in Berlin, CM Punk claimed he was going to take a shower and watch the main event between World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and Randy Orton.

The Ring General definitively beat The Viper, leaving little doubt around if he could truly beat the living legend. The Best in the World may think he's done with The Scottish Warrior and he may be for a few weeks.

Since Punk openly stated his title intentions, he'll likely pivot to a feud with Gunther. It would put the third McIntyre clash on hold while providing the World Heavyweight Champ with another legendary challenger. It could also lead to McIntyre returning the favor by costing Punk a huge title match.

