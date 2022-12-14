Mandy Rose's 3 impressive feats as NXT Women's Champion

Mandy Rose's legendary run as NXT Women's Champion ended on the latest edition of NXT. This run not only gave Rose the biggest run of her career but also proved to many people that she was much more than just a pretty face. During this run as NXT Women's Champion, Rose achieved some marvelous records that few in the future will.

Rose has the second-most title defences in NXT history as a Women's Champion. She held the Championship for a massive 413 days, third to Shayna Baszler at 416 days and Asuka at 522 days.

However, there is one record that belongs only to and only to Mandy Rose. At NXT Worlds Collide, Mandy Rose took on Meiko Satomura to unify the NXT and NXT UK Women's Championships. Rose defeated Satomura and became the only woman to unify the NXT and NXT UK Women's Championships.

What could be next for Mandy Rose in the WWE?

After her loss on the recent episode of NXT, there is a wide range of opportunities that lie ahead for Mandy Rose. The very obvious one is to challenge Roxanne Perez to a rematch for the NXT Women's Championship.

The second reason for her dropping the title could be her promotion to the main roster. Rose heading to RAW would be very unlikely. Simply because all the top women seem to have a storyline going for them or starting to go for them. Belair vs Bliss, Ripley vs Asuka, and Lynch vs Bayley, which leaves no real storyline for Rose on Monday Nights.

SmackDown could have something interesting for her. Ronda Rousey doesn't have many challengers on the blue brand. Shotzi is kind of out of the way, Raquel Rodriguez is injured, and the other women are engaged in a storyline in some capacity.

Rose could be the next challenger to Ronda Rousey and possibly take the belt from her too. If she brings Toxic Attraction along her to the main roster, she could lead them to become WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will be a top challenge for Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes