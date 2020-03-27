Mandy Rose addresses Corey Graves' fascination with her on WWE commentary

Mandy Rose appeared as a guest on Corey Graves' podcast

Graves is the person who gave Rose her "God's Greatest Creation" nickname

Corey Graves and Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose has thanked Corey Graves for referring to her as “God’s Greatest Creation” on WWE commentary and hopes that she can get the nickname on a shirt one day.

Ever since Rose debuted as a member of the NXT roster in 2016, Graves’ on-air character has been infatuated by the 2015 Tough Enough contestant.

The SmackDown commentator frequently used to tell Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton to "shut up" if they spoke during Rose’s entrance, while he often cheers her on from the announce desk when she competes in matches.

Speaking on the After The Bell podcast, Rose had some nice things to say to Graves about his fascination with her on commentary.

"God’s Greatest Creation... thanks to you, by the way. Seriously, I have to give you credit for that because people always mention it. They’re like, ‘You know, that’s Corey Graves.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, you’re right.’ I’ll have to give you my royalties if I ever get it on a shirt.”

What’s next for Mandy Rose in WWE?

Although WWE has yet to announce whether Mandy Rose will appear at WrestleMania 36, the recent developments between Dolph Ziggler and Otis on SmackDown suggest that the two men will battle it out in a match at the upcoming event.

Last week’s SmackDown saw Ziggler mock Otis by showing pictures of himself with Rose on the big screen, prompting the Heavy Machinery member to get himself disqualified against John Morrison and The Miz.

If Ziggler vs. Otis does happen at WrestleMania, Rose will almost certainly make an appearance.