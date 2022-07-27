Mandy Rose name-drops former Women's Champions during WWE NXT opening

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose kicked off this week's NXT 2.0 with a rather bold claim.

Zoey Stark was the first face on our screens for this week's edition of NXT 2.0. She talked about the injury she suffered at Halloween Havoc in October, and how nervous her return made her. She even wondered if the NXT Universe had forgotten her. Zoey's promo was soon interrupted by Cora Jade, and by Toxic Attraction & NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, who had a lot to say.

Rose talked trash to Stark, who won a number one contenders' battle royal in the main event of last week's NXT 2.0. After that, Rose did some self promotion and even called herself the greatest NXT Women's Champion of all time. Mandy then mentioned several former NXT Women's Champions, including Bayley and "The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley. She proclaimed herself better than them all, and dismissed their names one by one.

A match was then set up between Zoey Stark and Toxic Attraction member Gigi Dolin for later in the night. With Cora Jade sneakily attacking Stark from behind with a Kendo stick. Roxanne Perez then came out to make the save.

