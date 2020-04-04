Mandy Rose reacts to devastating betrayal on SmackDown

Mandy Rose is at a loss for words after the betrayal she suffered on SmackDown.

We finally found out who texted Otis from Mandy's phone.

Sonya Deville was the one who texted Otis from Mandy's phone

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown saw a massive reveal in the Otis-Ziggler-Mandy storyline. We finally found out who texted Otis from Mandy Rose's phone on the Valentine's Day episode of SmackDown. A mysterious person appeared and said that the truth would be revealed. We then saw a backstage video showing Sonya Deville texting Otis from Mandy Rose's phone. She also deleted some messages and was also shown talking to Dolph Ziggler.

The segment ended with a disgusted Mandy Rose walking away while Otis chased Ziggler out of the arena.

After SmackDown went off the air, WWE posted a video of Mandy Rose walking out of the arena. Kayla Braxton caught up with Mandy Rose but she was at a loss for words after the betrayal she suffered at the hands of her best friend Sonya Deville. Mandy asked what she had done to deserve it before walking away. You can check out the video below:

EXCLUSIVE: @WWE_MandyRose is at a loss for words following shocking reveal on #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/hxFrqP7Je7 — WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2020

Otis and Dolph Ziggler will face off in singles action at WrestleMania 36. It will be interesting to see what role Mandy Rose will play in the match. This will be Ziggler's first-ever WrestleMania singles match during his years with the company.