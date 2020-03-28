Mandy Rose reacts to Dolph Ziggler challenging Otis to a WrestleMania 36 match

The duo almost got into a backstage fight on SmackDown.

Ziggler challenged Otis to a match at WrestleMania 36, and added that Mandy will be in his corner.

Mandy Rose, Ziggler, and Otis

It has been a while since the Dolph Ziggler-Mandy Rose-Otis love triangle storyline kicked off on SmackDown. Contrary to its RAW counterpart, which involved Bobby Lashley, Rusev, and Lana, this angle has been consistently praised by fans, with the majority wanting Otis to put Ziggler down and get together with Mandy.

On tonight's edition of SmackDown, Ziggler was seen talking to Rose on phone, when Heavy Machinery came up to him. Officials made sure that Otis wouldn't attack Ziggler. A WrestleMania match was agreed upon, and Ziggler stated that Mandy will be in his corner at The Show of Shows.

Mandy Rose took to Twitter soon after, and posted a bunch of tweets reacting to the confrontation. Rose also made sure to wish the two Superstars good luck for their match, but the emojis accompanying her message hinted that she's still not sure about the two Superstars engaging in a battle. Check out her tweets below:

The rivalry between Otis and Ziggler has reached a boiling point, and the WWE Universe has recently witnessed a completely different side of the otherwise cheerful Otis. He attacked Ziggler on last week's SmackDown after the former showed him a bunch of pictures he took with Mandy Rose.

It's a shame that this storyline is culminating in a match where there won't be an audience to cheer for Otis. Hopefully, the feud goes on for a while after WrestleMania, and the duo gets to wrestle in front of a live audience, somewhere down the line.