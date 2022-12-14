Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose recently responded to Grayson Waller's comments following her record-breaking title reign coming to an end.

Waller won the NXT Deadline Men's Iron Survivor match against JD McDonagh, Axiom, Joe Gacy, and Carmelo Hayes. Waller secured the win after a brutal brawl against the five men. Similarly, Roxanne Perez won the Women's Iron Survivor match against Kiana James, Indi Hartwell, Cora Jade, and Zoey Stark.

On the most recent episode of WWE NXT, Perez was out to celebrate her win, but Waller interrupted her as he took a sarcastic shot at the NXT star and said that the latter wouldn't be able to beat Mandy Rose.

The same night, Perez challenged Rose for the NXT Women's Championship and created history by defeating the Toxic Attraction member.

Taking to Twitter, Grayson reacted to Roxanne's shocking win against Rose as he wrote:

"The step down from Mandy to Roxanne as champ is insane. Guess it’s time for me to save the brand #WWENXT"

Responding to Waller's comments, Mandy wished Waller the best of luck with the upcoming challenges in the developmental brand.

"Preach bro! U got this tho!"

Check out Mandy Rose's tweet below:

Booker T mentioned that Mandy Rose's move to NXT saved her career

Wrestling legend Booker T detailed how Mandy Rose's move to NXT saved her career.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T mentioned that Rose's return to the developmental brand was a good decision, as she was not prepared to be on the main roster until then.

He added that Mandy is more capable now, after surviving more than 400 days in NXT as the Women's Champion.

"I think this time in NXT, she needed that more than anything because she would have failed, she would have failed on the main roster just because she wasn't prepared for the thing. This prep work over these last 400 days has put her in a position like, you know, she never could imagine, you know, the difference in the way she's gonna feel now opposed to, you know, so yeah," he said.

It will be interesting to see if Mandy can make a comeback after the massive loss and see what is next for God's Greatest Creation.

