Mandy Rose reveals what her father thinks of Otis

Otis has been an admirer of Mandy Rose for a long time

The Heavy Machinery member was supposed to go on a Valentine's Day date with Rose

Mandy Rose has revealed that her father is a big fan of her current love interest on WWE SmackDown, Otis.

One of the most prominent storylines on SmackDown in recent months has revolved around Rose, whose budding romance with the Heavy Machinery member seemingly ended on Valentine’s Day when he arrived late for their date.

Otis received a text earlier in the evening informing him that Rose was running late, hence why he was not on time. However, when he arrived at the restaurant, he spotted Dolph Ziggler sat across the table from his date, who has since claimed that she did not send him a text.

Speaking out-of-character on this week’s episode of the After The Bell podcast, Rose was asked by Corey Graves who her family’s favorite Superstar is, with the exception of herself and Sonya Deville.

“Otis. My dad is a big fan of Otis!”

Otis' admiration for Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose’s father previously appeared on WWE show The Bump in November 2019.

As you can see from the video above, he jokingly said he was concerned about his daughter and told Otis to “cool down a little bit if you can” regarding his obsession with Rose.