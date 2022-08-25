"You’re like fine wine" - Mandy Rose sends a heartfelt message to former male WWE Superstar

Mandy Rose took to her official Instagram to send a heartfelt message to Tino Sabbatelli on his birthday.

Sabbatelli is a former WWE Superstar and has been dating the reigning NXT Women's Champion for quite some time. Unfortunately, he was released by the company back in 2020.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Rose sent out a heartfelt message to the 39-year-old and praised him for his hard work.

"Happiest birthday wishes to my babe @sabatinop24 We’ve been through a lot over the years but always managed to find our way back to each other. 😊 You are one of the strongest & hardest working men I know and no matter what happens in life you never let it affect your mentality. Thank you for your continued support and always staying positive and motivating me everyday to be better. Hope you have the best day ever, and you’re like fine wine, you get better with age. love you," wrote Rose.

You can check out Mandy Rose's Instagram post at this link.

Mandy Rose recently completed 300 days as the NXT Women's Champion

Mandy Rose recently accomplished another major accomplishment as the NXT Women's Champion.

She returned to NXT in 2021 and has been enjoying the best run of her career. Since arriving at the developmental brand, Rose has formed the Toxic Attraction stable with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Under her leadership skills, both Dolin and Jayne have also been highly successful as well. They are former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions and recently moved up to the main roster under the SmackDown brand.

Meanwhile, Rose completed 300 days as the NXT Women's Champion, and took to Twitter to celebrate the same.

Check out Mandy's tweet below:

Throughout her reign as the NXT Women's Champion, the former Golden Goddess has successfully defended her title against top names including Dakota Kai, Roxanne Perez, and others. Her latest title defense was against Zoey Stark.

