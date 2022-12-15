Mandysacs: Will Mandy Rose use a new name for her social media activities?

Mandy Rose (social media name Mandysacs) is in the news following her shocking release from WWE. It came immediately after her NXT Women's Championship defeat to Roxanne Perez on the most recent episode of NXT.

Rose's release came out of nowhere like Randy Orton's RKO. She was riding high as the top female champion on the show. Reports stated that WWE was unhappy over the explicit content she was sharing on FanTime, a paid subscription service similar to OnlyFans. The company felt her actions were in breach of her contract.

With her release, we are certain that she will no longer be using her Mandy Rose name anymore owing to WWE trademarks. However, the question arises as to whether she can use her 'Mandysacs' name or not. If you want to know the answer, read on to find out.

We think Mandy Rose will be able to use the 'Mandysacs' name due to it being her own. Indeed, it is the name of her Instagram handle and her website. The name originates from her real name Amanda Saccomanno. As such, given it doesn't have any ties to WWE, she should be able to continue using the name without any trouble.

Mandy Rose/Mandysacs' reaction to her release

Mandy Rose defended her NXT Women's Championship against the young Roxanne Perez on last week's episode of NXT. The two wrestled an intense match that went back and forth. The champion's dominant 413-day reign at the very top of the show came to an end when she was pinned by Perez for the three-count.

Following the loss, it was reported that WWE had released Rose from her contract with immediate effect. Fans reacted in shock, but the former NXT Women's Champion had a simple gratitude-filled response to the termination. She tweeted a 'Thank you', which was perhaps the most diplomatic reaction anyone could have thought of.

We don't know what's next for Rose, but we will be on the lookout for her next step. She had a fantastic stint in WWE, and it should only be onwards and upwards from here on out. Whether she goes to the likes of AEW or focuses on her modeling career, we wish her the very best.

