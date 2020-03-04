Maria Kanellis calls out WWE over female Superstars article

Maria Kanellis is a former 24/7 Champion

Maria Kanellis has joined Michelle McCool in calling out WWE over an article about female Superstars on the company’s website.

To celebrate Women’s History Month, WWE compiled a list of 45 women and tag teams who have held titles on RAW, SmackDown and NXT, with Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella, The Boss ‘n’ Hug Connection and Trish Stratus appearing at the start of the list.

McCool took to Twitter to point out that she had not been included in the article, so WWE added her to the list after Stratus at #5 and increased the number of women to 50, prompting McCool’s husband – The Undertaker – to respond.

WWE’s updated article still does not include Kanellis, who held the 24/7 Championship in 2019, and she has now tweeted to inform the company that she is among the people to be omitted from the list.

Hi, The First Pregnant Champ is missing from your list!! I know it must be an accident because I’ve only been in the industry for 16 years, managed, wrestled, produced, and competed against many of the top stars of today. But, I’m not the only one left off the list... https://t.co/iGI7ukSkBz — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) March 4, 2020

Maria Kanellis’ title reign

WWE’s article states that the selection of Superstars in the list are “50 of the greatest women to capture a championship in WWE and NXT”.

This means, despite not winning a Divas Championship or Women’s Championship during her time in WWE, Maria Kanellis is eligible to be included due to her 24/7 Championship triumph.

As Kanellis noted in her tweet, not only did she win the 24/7 Championship, but she did so by pinning her husband, Mike Kanellis, whilst she was pregnant.