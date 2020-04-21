Maria Kanellis reveals dream opponent

We'd all like to see this dream match

Last Wednesday, Mike and Maria Kanellis Bennett were two of the unfortunate Superstars to be released by WWE. It was a tough day for dozens of performers, backstage hands, and writers.

Mike and Maria, however, have taken everything in stride. The couple has spent the past week connecting with their fans around the world, answering questions and posting even more pictures of their family.

While addressing a limitless amount of questions on social media, Maria was asked who her dream opponent would be, followed by the #nonessentialwrester hashtag. The sixteen-year veteran gave a pretty straightforward answer and one that caught the attention of the wrestling world.

Maria Kanellis says Paige is her dream opponent

Sadly, years ago, the Anti-Diva was forced to retire after a horrible neck injury. Still, that hasn't stopped fans around the world from hoping to one day see her back inside the ring. After all, with legends like Edge and Daniel Bryan returning from career-ending injuries, anything is possible, right?

While Paige has stood firm in her retirement, shutting down any rumors, Maria Kanellis Bennett pegged her as her ideal dream match. Paige actually retweeted a clip where Maria had said the same thing, seemingly hinting that it may be possible one day down the line?

If it was possible, this is definitely a showdown that would catch the eyes of wrestling fans around the world.