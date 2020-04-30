Exclusive: Maria Menounos on ESPN's "The Last Dance" and whether she'll be working with WWE again soon

Maria Menounos / Photo courtesy of Purina

An actress, television host, podcaster, entrepreneur, philanthropist and occasional professional wrestler, Maria Menounos is a talented individual who has succeeded in many fields. Whether you know her from Access Hollywood, Extra, AfterBuzz TV, SiriusXM, The Howard Stern Show or her work with the WWE, the key is that Menounos has consistently stayed busy with a variety of interesting projects.

One of those interesting projects for Maria Menounos is her hosting the upcoming 4th Annual Beverly Hills Dog Show on May 17, 2020, presented by Purina. More than 1,500 dogs representing 200 eligible breeds and varieties face off for the coveted "Best In Show" title. The canine competitors will mingle with celebrity guests and strut their stuff on the red carpet. Menounos will of course be on that red carpet speaking with the dogs and their owners.

I had the pleasure of talking with Maria Menounos -- a followup to our October 2018 interview, as run by Sportskeeda -- by phone about her past, present and future on April 29, 2020. Portions of our conversation, as embedded below, have been transcribed exclusively for SK. More on Maria Menounos can be found online at www.mariamenounos.com.

On Bill Simmons' assessment of Dennis Rodman with regards to ESPN's "The Last Dance" documentary:

Maria Menuounos: If Bill Simmons said that he isn't interesting, I'd want to know why, because I really respect Bill Simmons. And I don't know how that applies to Dennis Rodman, because he's a pretty interesting guy. Not many people can say that they're friends with the leader of North Korea. That's pretty interesting (laughs.) He's a pretty eclectic guy.

On whether we will see her back in WWE anytime soon:

Maria Menuounos: I'm always a part of the WWE, they're my family. Unfortunately because of the quarantine and the virus we had to cancel the Hall Of Fame activities that I host for WrestleMania weekend. But I'm always involved in some way or another. I love them and I love being a part of what they do. They've been doing some really cool, creative stuff lately.