Mariah May to replace top female WWE star in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match? Exploring the possibility

WWE fans were shocked during NXT this week. Former All Elite Wrestling star and international sensation Mariah May made her surprise debut during the show, and the wrestling world hasn't been able to stop talking about her arrival.

While Mariah May debuted on NXT, there is a chance that she could make an even bigger splash this weekend. The Glamour could potentially appear at WWE Money in the Bank and take out Giulia. May could then go on to take The Beautiful Madness' spot on the card.

Giulia is currently part of the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The bout will also feature Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, Roxanne Perez, Alexa Bliss, and Naomi. However, if Mariah takes Giulia out, she could fill the void in the bout. It would make sense too, as the pair have a history together.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Giulia and Mariah May used to be in Stardom together, a pro wrestling company based out of Japan. While the two were there, they had intense and physical battles. They likely both remember the physicality they endured.

Mariah taking out her old foe to steal a spot in the WWE Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match could be the perfect introduction to the main roster for May. This could also lead to some very exciting moves later in the year.

Giulia could return to challenge Mariah May for the WWE Women's Title

If Mariah May's attack on Giulia is enough to force The Beautiful Madness to miss a little bit of time, it could lead to the landscape of WWE changing. More specifically, Mariah could become a world champion.

There is a chance that if Mariah were to replace Giulia after assaulting her old foe, she could go on to win the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase. From there, The Glamour could go on to successfully cash in her contract and become WWE Women's Champion.

After that, Giulia's return could be important for two reasons. Not only will she want revenge on Mariah for attacking her and costing The Beautiful Madness her spot at Money in the Bank, but she could also want the world title.

Expand Tweet

Mariah May attacking Giulia and taking her spot for Money in the Bank would be a bold move, but it is one that could lead to a long and personal rivalry that fans can truly sink their teeth into. It may be a decision that helps maintain fan interest moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More

Real-life controversies forced WWE to change a storyline? Check out 10 such cases!