Mark Henry didn't hold back one bit when he shared his thoughts on fellow WWE veteran Ahmed Johnson last year.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ahmed Johnson made some serious allegations against D'Lo Brown. As per Johnson, Brown injured fellow wrestler Droz, which led to his career coming to an end. Johnson added that Brown never contacted Droz following the incident.

The World's Strongest Man was quite upset over the claim and hit back at Johnson while speaking on Busted Open Radio.

"I just wanted to defend D’Lo Brown. He said that, in that article, he said that D’Lo Brown was dangerous and that D’Lo Brown ended Darren Drozdov’s career and never spoke to him again. I speak to Darren all the time. D’Lo speaks to Darren all the time. Guys, just so you know, I’m telling you the truth. This is a bad human being."

Henry also suggested Johnson look in the mirror before throwing accusations at Brown.

"So before you start trying to tear down D’Lo Brown, future Hall of Famer, before you tear down a guy that actually was a World Champion, why don’t you look in the mirror. Your credibility is shot. Your slip is showing," said Mark Henry.

SiriusXM Busted Open



had a strong message for Ahmed Johnson during his "Your Slip is Showing" segment today & he did not hold back...



@davidlagreca1 @dlobrown75 "Before you start trying to tear down D'Lo Brown...why don't you look in the mirror?" @TheMarkHenry had a strong message for Ahmed Johnson during his "Your Slip is Showing" segment today & he did not hold back... "Before you start trying to tear down D'Lo Brown...why don't you look in the mirror?"@TheMarkHenry had a strong message for Ahmed Johnson during his "Your Slip is Showing" segment today & he did not hold back...😲@davidlagreca1 @dlobrown75 https://t.co/PnAMF48oCf

Mark Henry's comments received massive support from fans back then

Most fans on Busted Open Radio's Twitter came in support of Henry's comments. Check out some of the most notable responses that Henry received:

JBH @B_MetalSucks @BustedOpenRadio @TheMarkHenry @davidlagreca1 @dlobrown75 D'Lo Brown was entertaining, innovative, from all accounts a decent man. I can say none of that in regards to Ahmed Johnson. @BustedOpenRadio @TheMarkHenry @davidlagreca1 @dlobrown75 D'Lo Brown was entertaining, innovative, from all accounts a decent man. I can say none of that in regards to Ahmed Johnson.

Taurean @t_mckenz85 @BustedOpenRadio @TheMarkHenry @davidlagreca1 @dlobrown75 One thing that will NOT be done is discrediting D’Lo. Who is quite honestly one of the most underrated and highly talented guys. That’s a battle you don’t want. @BustedOpenRadio @TheMarkHenry @davidlagreca1 @dlobrown75 One thing that will NOT be done is discrediting D’Lo. Who is quite honestly one of the most underrated and highly talented guys. That’s a battle you don’t want.

Henry has opened up about Ahmed Johnson on various occasions in the past. In 2020, Henry spoke with VLAD TV and made it known that he never got along with Johnson back when both men were mainstays on WWE TV in the 90s.

Henry further stated that if he has a problem with anyone, he simply gets rid of the problem. It seems highly unlikely that Mark Henry and Johnson will ever bury the hatchet.

Whose side were you on when Henry and Johnson took shots at each other? Sound off in the comments below.

