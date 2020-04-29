Marty Scurll opens up on the possibility of ROH and AEW working together 

The Villain thinks it could happen in the future

The inaugural episode of the Ring Of Honor's ROHStrongPodcast featured Marty Scurll and he opened up on a myriad of topics. One of the biggest points of discussion was the possibility of ROH working together with All Elite Wrestling and Scurll did not rule it out.

Scurll, who signed a new deal with ROH in January, said that the two promotions could work together at some point down the line. He said that it will be down to timing and also opened up on his relationship with The Young Bucks and AEW President and CEO, Tony Khan.

“Yeah, I don’t see why not. It would have to be a matter of timing and a matter of, I spoke about [it] previously, just where it would benefit both companies but like I said, I have an amazing relationship with The Bucks especially. I still talk to them on a regular basis. I have a pretty good relationship with Tony Khan and I think both parties are definitely willing to work with each other. It’s just a matter of timing I guess. Like when it would be suitable to do so. So it’s definitely something I wouldn’t rule out for sure. I’m not saying anything will happen. I’m just saying I wouldn’t rule it out. There’s no reason why we wouldn’t." [H/T: Post Wrestling]

The Villain stressed on the fact that the timing will have to be correct and provide a fitting situation for both parties. He also said that, personally, he would like to see the collaboration happen between the two promotions in the future.

Marty Scurll and AEW

It is no secret about the connections that Scurll shares with AEW. The Villain, is a member of The Elite, and is the only one who did not move to Tony Khan's promotion with his stablemates.

His future was a topic of discussion after his previous contract with ROH expired on November 30th, 2019. Big names like WWE and AEW were in the running for his signature, but ultimately, The Villain opted to re-sign with ROH. The new deal also included him becoming the promotions leading bookers as well.

It will be interesting to see if these two promotions will work together as it can lead to some top matches and a possible Elite Reunion.