Marty Scurll teases recently-released WWE Superstar as next Villain Enterprises member

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 09 Dec 2019, 07:12 IST SHARE

Who's the Villain?

Perhaps one of the best wrestling stables outside of WWE and AEW is ROH's Villain Enterprises. The stable consists of Marty Scurll, PCO, Brody King and Flip Gordon. Marty Scurll has now posted on Instagram that a 5th member could be added to the group and that new member could be Luke Harper.

As some wrestling fans may know by now, Marty Scurll was a member of The Elite alongside Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. He was the only wrestler who couldn't sign with AEW due to his ROH contract. That contract ended last month and it was thought that he would sign with AEW. That may not be the case anymore.

According to a recent report, Scurll's move to AEW is not a guarantee. It's said that Tony Khan is not willing to offer "big money deals" anymore. At the same time, ROH is believed to have offered Scurll a massive deal to stay with them.

While it's still unclear whether Scurll is staying with ROH, this new Instagram post could be hinting at things to come.

It was also reported a while back that Luke Harper had trademarked his independent wrestling name, Brodie Lee. With his release from WWE finally being granted, it was clear that he would return to independent wrestling, but it's still unclear on what his final destination is. Is it AEW or ROH?

The same applies to Marty Scurll's status. It should be noted that Scurll does own the Villain Enterprises name. Could this be a case of Scurll's stable appearing in 2 promotions? Perhaps all will be revealed in the coming months.